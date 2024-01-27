Sixteen senior and junior cosmetology students in the Madison Comprehensive High School Career Tech Program competed Saturday morning in a Skills USA Competition at the Esley Lane School. Students participated in aesthetics, nail care and a “updo and haircut,” according to instructor Melinda Williams. Winners will be announced Tuesday and will advance to regional competition in Lima in February. Regional winners advance to state-level competition in Columbus with the possibility of moving on to nationals. Williams said all students who complete the Career Tech program will be licensed cosmetologists.