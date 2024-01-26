Rick L. Bilger, 71, of Loudonville, Ohio passed away January 24, 2024 at OhioHealth Hospital, Mansfield following injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on May 20, 1952 in Ashland, Ohio to the late Glenn & Barbara (Cummings) Bilger.

On December 27, 2002 Rick married Darlene McCready in Warsaw, Kentucky and together they shared 21 years of marriage. Rick loved to go fishing.

Rick is survived by his wife, Darlene (McCready) of Loudonville; daughter, Misty Bilger of Lucas; son, Benjamin (Tanya) Bilger of Ashland; step-daughter, Angie VanDyke (Jason Strong) of Galion; step-son, Scott (Jennifer) Sutterlin of Big Prarie; grandchildren, Kailie (Zach) Tuttle, Kyle Mellor (Madison Butler); Cody (Alyssa) Ward, Dakota, Gracelyn and Callen Sutterlin, Jaxson Strong, Austin Burns and Brody Wacker; great grandchildren, Jordyn and Rowynn Ward, Kenleigh Mellor and Braxtyn and Cora Tuttle; brother, Danny (Beverly) Bilger and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Teresa Zeigler.

Per Rick’s request no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: www.ohiocremation.org