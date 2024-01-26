Lori J. Martin of Marysville passed away Tuesday evening, January 23, 2024, at OSU Wexner Medical Center at the age of 55.

She was born February 24, 1968, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Linda (Casto) Garriott and David James Martin. She was a 1985 graduate of Lexington High School and received a Bachelor degree in Accounting from Franklin University. Lori was very creative and enjoyed scrapbooking. She was a wonderful mother who was incredibly supportive of her two daughters and was very active in the Girl Scouts serving as troop leader for many years. Lori was intelligent, caring and generous. She was one of the most selfless people you will ever meet. Her beautiful smile lit up the room and she had a great sense of humor and knew how to make people laugh. She will be remembered and her legacy will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.

Lori is survived by two daughters, Lindsey Wheeler and Megan Wheeler; mother, Linda (Robert) Garriott; step mother, Danni Martin; grandmother, Carolyn Casto; step brother, Jason Rimmer; good friend, Mike Conti; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Jeffery Martin.

There will be no service or visitation observed. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the family.

