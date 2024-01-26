Streetsboro knocked off Mogadore Field 62-46 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Mogadore Field High on Jan. 25.

Streetsboro opened with a 11-9 advantage over Mogadore Field through the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 33-18 advantage at half over the Falcons.

Mogadore Field didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 46-35 in the third quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 16-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Streetsboro and Mogadore Field played in a 64-44 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Mogadore Field faced off against Kent Roosevelt and Streetsboro took on Eastlake North on Jan. 14 at Streetsboro High School.

