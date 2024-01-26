OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 25, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Albany Alexander overcomes McArthur Vinton County in seat-squirming affair

Albany Alexander finally found a way to top McArthur Vinton County 33-30 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Vikings with an 18-17 lead over the Spartans heading into the second quarter.

McArthur Vinton County enjoyed a 27-21 lead over Albany Alexander to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 12-3 rally, but the Spartans were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Albany Alexander faced off on Feb. 9, 2022 at Albany Alexander High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Nelsonville-York and Albany Alexander took on Crooksville on Jan. 18 at Albany Alexander High School.

Anna tacks win on Houston

Anna handled Houston 55-24 in an impressive showing on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Anna and Houston played in a 43-34 game on Dec. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Houston faced off against Russia and Anna took on Sidney Fairlawn on Jan. 20 at Anna High School.

Archbold carves slim margin over Delta

Archbold topped Delta 48-46 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last time Archbold and Delta played in a 59-49 game on Jan. 19, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Delta faced off against Bryan and Archbold took on Holland Springfield on Jan. 20 at Holland Springfield High School.

Ashland rallies to top New Philadelphia

Ashland dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 60-43 win over New Philadelphia on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Ashland faced off against Mt Vernon and New Philadelphia took on Dover on Jan. 10 at New Philadelphia High School.

Ashtabula St. John crushes Warren Lordstown

Ashtabula St. John earned a convincing 59-16 win over Warren Lordstown on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Ashtabula St. John jumped in front of Warren Lordstown 22-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Heralds’ offense jumped in front for a 41-8 lead over the Red Devils at the intermission.

Ashtabula St. John thundered to a 53-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Heralds held on with a 6-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Ashtabula St John faced off against Conneaut and Warren Lordstown took on Niles on Jan. 20 at Niles McKinley High School.

Batavia Clermont Northeastern holds off Bethel-Tate

Batavia Clermont Northeastern topped Bethel-Tate 44-35 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last time Bethel-Tate and Batavia Clermont Northeastern played in a 56-48 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Batavia Clermont Northeastern faced off against Cincinnati Taft and Bethel-Tate took on Ludlow on Jan. 20 at Ludlow High School.

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian barely beats McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian finally found a way to top McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 48-42 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 25.

Recently on Jan. 20, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley squared off with Arlington in a basketball game.

Belmont Union pockets slim win over Woodsfield Monroe Central

Belmont Union finally found a way to top Woodsfield Monroe Central 37-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

The first quarter gave Belmont Union a 13-8 lead over Woodsfield Monroe Central.

The Seminoles didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 18-14 at the half.

Belmont Union darted to a 25-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Seminoles’ 15-12 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Belmont Union faced off against Barnesville and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Jan. 18 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

Belpre tacks win on Reedsville Eastern

Belpre’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Reedsville Eastern 63-18 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Belpre opened with an 18-11 advantage over Reedsville Eastern through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles opened an immense 39-15 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Belpre roared to a 52-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-3 edge.

Last season, Reedsville Eastern and Belpre faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Belpre High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Belpre faced off against St Marys and Reedsville Eastern took on Stewart Federal Hocking on Jan. 18 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve delivers statement win over McDonald

Berlin Center Western Reserve left no doubt on Thursday, controlling McDonald from start to finish for a 50-24 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Berlin Center Western Reserve opened with a 11-9 advantage over McDonald through the first quarter.

Berlin Center Western Reserve registered a 20-17 advantage at intermission over McDonald.

Berlin Center Western Reserve jumped to a 35-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

Berlin Center Western Reserve held on with a 15-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and McDonald squared off on Feb. 2, 2023 at McDonald High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, McDonald faced off against Mineral Ridge and Berlin Center Western Reserve took on Mantua Crestwood on Jan. 20 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Beverly Fort Frye dominates Point Pleasant

Beverly Fort Frye dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-8 win over Point Pleasant during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

Beverly Fort Frye opened with a 21-0 advantage over Point Pleasant through the first quarter.

The Cadets opened an immense 29-0 gap over the Big Blacks at the half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Cadets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-1 edge.

Last time Beverly Fort Frye and Point Pleasant played in a 61-12 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Vincent Warren and Point Pleasant took on Marietta on Jan. 18 at Marietta High School.

Botkins prevails over Sidney Fairlawn

Botkins’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sidney Fairlawn 53-20 at Sidney Fairlawn High on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Botkins and Sidney Fairlawn played in a 53-32 game on Jan. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Sidney Fairlawn faced off against Anna and Botkins took on Jackson Center on Jan. 20 at Botkins High School.

Bowerston Conotton Valley posts win at Lore City Buckeye Trail’s expense

Bowerston Conotton Valley collected a solid win over Lore City Buckeye Trail in a 40-30 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and Bowerston Conotton Valley squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

In recent action on Jan. 10, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Lore City Buckeye Trail took on Matamoras Frontier on Jan. 17 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

Bryan earns narrow win over Hamler Patrick Henry

Bryan posted a narrow 41-40 win over Hamler Patrick Henry for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Hamler Patrick Henry High on Jan. 25.

Bryan opened with a 16-4 advantage over Hamler Patrick Henry through the first quarter.

The Patriots bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 24-16.

Hamler Patrick Henry responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 31-26.

The Golden Bears chalked up this decision in spite of the Patriots’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Bryan and Hamler Patrick Henry faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Bryan took on St Marys on Jan. 20 at St Marys Saint Marys Memorial High School.

Camden Preble Shawnee slips past Ansonia

Camden Preble Shawnee topped Ansonia 40-31 in a tough tilt at Camden Preble Shawnee High on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Camden Preble Shawnee and Ansonia faced off on Jan. 31, 2022 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Ansonia took on Pleasant Hill Newton on Jan. 11 at Pleasant Hill Newton High School.

Canfield South Range earns narrow win over Hubbard

Canfield South Range topped Hubbard 21-20 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 25.

Last time Canfield South Range and Hubbard played in a 38-29 game on Jan. 12, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Canfield South Range faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Hubbard took on Niles on Jan. 18 at Hubbard High School.

Carey overpowers Attica Seneca East in thorough fashion

Carey unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Attica Seneca East 56-33 Thursday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last time Carey and Attica Seneca East played in a 58-42 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 20, Carey squared off with Bucyrus Wynford in a basketball game.

Carlisle overwhelms Eaton

Carlisle recorded a big victory over Eaton 50-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last time Eaton and Carlisle played in a 50-18 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Carlisle faced off against Miamisburg Dayton Christian and Eaton took on Germantown Valley View on Jan. 18 at Eaton High School.

Bloom-Carroll darts by Richwood North Union

Bloom-Carroll controlled the action to earn an impressive 73-41 win against Richwood North Union for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Union and Richwood North Union took on Bellefontaine Logan on Jan. 20 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

Casstown Miami East overwhelms Troy Christian

Casstown Miami East unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Troy Christian 68-40 Thursday in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Troy Christian faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and Casstown Miami East took on West Milton Milton-Union on Jan. 20 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame tops Cincinnati Mercy McAuley

Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame handled Cincinnati Mercy McAuley 66-26 in an impressive showing on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Cincinnati Mt Notre Dame and Cincinnati Mercy McAuley faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Cincinnati Mercy McAuley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Cincinnati Mt Notre Dame faced off against Mason and Cincinnati Mercy McAuley took on Cincinnati Country Day on Jan. 16 at Cincinnati Country Day School.

Coal Grove carves slim margin over Gallipolis Gallia

Coal Grove topped Gallipolis Gallia 53-46 in a tough tilt on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Coal Grove and Gallipolis Gallia squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Portsmouth and Coal Grove took on South Point on Jan. 11 at Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant High School.

Columbiana overwhelms Youngstown Valley Christian

Columbiana raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 57-5 win over Youngstown Valley Christian for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 25.

Last season, Columbiana and Youngstown Valley Christian faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Columbiana faced off against Lowellville and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Medina Christian on Jan. 15 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Columbiana Crestview overwhelms Newton Falls

It was a tough night for Newton Falls which was overmatched by Columbiana Crestview in this 55-10 verdict.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Newton Falls faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Newton Falls faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Columbiana Crestview took on Campbell Memorial on Jan. 18 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Columbus Bishop Watterson earns narrow win over Dresden Tri-Valley

Columbus Bishop Watterson topped Dresden Tri-Valley 49-42 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Columbus Bishop Watterson on Jan. 25.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and Columbus Bishop Watterson squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Columbus Bishop Hartley and Dresden Tri-Valley took on Crooksville on Jan. 20 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

Columbus Grove secures a win over Spencerville

Columbus Grove eventually beat Spencerville 56-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Columbus Grove High on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Columbus Grove faced off against Miller City and Spencerville took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Jan. 20 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

Convoy Crestview collects victory over Delphos Jefferson

Convoy Crestview notched a win against Delphos Jefferson 53-41 on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Convoy Crestview faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Convoy Crestview High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Ada and Convoy Crestview took on Harrod Allen East on Jan. 18 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Covington records thin win against West Milton Milton-Union

Covington topped West Milton Milton-Union 45-43 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last season, West Milton Milton-Union and Covington squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Covington faced off against Tipp City Bethel and West Milton Milton-Union took on Casstown Miami East on Jan. 20 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Crown City South Gallia defeats Beaver Eastern

Crown City South Gallia earned a convincing 60-17 win over Beaver Eastern in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 25.

Recently on Jan. 18, Crown City South Gallia squared off with Willow Wood Symmes Valley in a basketball game.

Dayton Meadowdale darts by Dayton Stivers

Dayton Meadowdale recorded a big victory over Dayton Stivers 65-28 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 25.

Last season, Dayton Meadowdale and Dayton Stivers squared off on Jan. 27, 2022 at Dayton Meadowdale High School.

Recently on Jan. 20, Dayton Meadowdale squared off with Columbus Cristo Rey in a basketball game.

Dayton Oakwood exhales after close call with Middletown Madison

Dayton Oakwood posted a narrow 46-37 win over Middletown Madison in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Dayton Oakwood faced off against Waynesville and Middletown Madison took on Camden Preble Shawnee on Jan. 15 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

Defiance Ayersville pockets slim win over Defiance Tinora

Defiance Ayersville finally found a way to top Defiance Tinora 33-25 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 25.

Last season, Defiance Ayersville and Defiance Tinora faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Defiance Ayersville.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Defiance Tinora faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and Defiance Ayersville took on Montpelier on Jan. 20 at Defiance Ayersville.

East Liverpool sets early tone to dominate East Liverpool Beaver

East Liverpool controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 62-25 victory over East Liverpool Beaver at East Liverpool High on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 17, East Liverpool faced off against Salineville Southern and East Liverpool Beaver took on Martins Ferry on Jan. 20 at Martins Ferry High School.

Edgerton slips past Sherwood Fairview

Edgerton posted a narrow 45-41 win over Sherwood Fairview in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last season, Sherwood Fairview and Edgerton faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Antwerp and Edgerton took on Metamora Evergreen on Jan. 20 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Elida takes down Defiance

Elida rolled past Defiance for a comfortable 49-28 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 25.

Last season, Elida and Defiance faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Defiance High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Elida faced off against Bluffton and Defiance took on Kenton on Jan. 18 at Kenton High School.

Fayette sprints past Pioneer North Central

Fayette eventually beat Pioneer North Central 39-23 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Fayette faced off against Pettisville and Pioneer North Central took on Pettisville on Jan. 20 at Pioneer North Central High School.

Fayetteville-Perry prevails over Winchester Eastern

Fayetteville-Perry raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-17 win over Winchester Eastern for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 25.

Last season, Winchester Eastern and Fayetteville-Perry faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Fayetteville-Perry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Winchester Eastern faced off against Peebles and Fayetteville-Perry took on Ripley RULH on Jan. 11 at Fayetteville-Perry High School.

Findlay secures a win over Toledo Whitmer

Findlay notched a win against Toledo Whitmer 48-31 on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Toledo Whitmer and Findlay faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Findlay High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Findlay faced off against Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Toledo Whitmer took on Perrysburg on Jan. 18 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

Fort Loramie routs Jackson Center

It was a tough night for Jackson Center which was overmatched by Fort Loramie in this 62-36 verdict.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Jackson Center squared off on Feb. 20, 2023 at Fort Loramie High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Jackson Center faced off against Botkins and Fort Loramie took on Botkins on Jan. 15 at Fort Loramie High School.

Fostoria squeezes past Pemberville Eastwood

Fostoria finally found a way to top Pemberville Eastwood 43-37 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 25.

Last time Fostoria and Pemberville Eastwood played in a 63-17 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Fostoria faced off against Genoa and Pemberville Eastwood took on Millbury Lake on Jan. 16 at Millbury Lake High School.

Fremont Ross overwhelms Holland Springfield

Fremont Ross recorded a big victory over Holland Springfield 82-57 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Holland Springfield faced off against Archbold and Fremont Ross took on Napoleon on Jan. 18 at Fremont Ross High School.

Gates Mills Gilmour narrowly defeats Richmond Heights

Gates Mills Gilmour grabbed a 54-42 victory at the expense of Richmond Heights for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Richmond Heights took on Lyndhurst Brush on Jan. 20 at Lyndhurst Brush High School.

Genoa overwhelms Millbury Lake

Genoa earned a convincing 50-29 win over Millbury Lake at Millbury Lake High on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Millbury Lake and Genoa faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Genoa Area High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Millbury Lake faced off against Oak Harbor and Genoa took on Fostoria on Jan. 11 at Fostoria High School.

Georgetown earns narrow win over New Richmond

Georgetown topped New Richmond 42-38 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 25.

Last season, New Richmond and Georgetown faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at New Richmond High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Georgetown faced off against Bethel-Tate and New Richmond took on Cincinnati Wyoming on Jan. 16 at New Richmond High School.

Girard tacks win on Struthers

Girard rolled past Struthers for a comfortable 44-21 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Girard darted in front of Struthers 19-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians’ offense charged in front for a 33-15 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Girard jumped to a 40-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians held on with a 4-2 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Struthers and Girard faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Struthers High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Girard faced off against Poland Seminary and Struthers took on Canfield South Range on Jan. 18 at Struthers High School.

Hamilton Ross tacks win on Franklin

Hamilton Ross dominated from start to finish in an imposing 61-25 win over Franklin during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

Last time Hamilton Ross and Franklin played in a 53-24 game on Jan. 9, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Hamilton Ross faced off against Harrison and Franklin took on New Paris National Trail on Jan. 20 at Franklin High School.

Hannibal River pushes over Barnesville

Hannibal River handed Barnesville a tough 69-57 loss in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 25.

Last time Hannibal River and Barnesville played in a 56-34 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Barnesville faced off against Belmont Union and Hannibal River took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Jan. 20 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

Hanoverton United prevails over Wellsville

Hanoverton United unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Wellsville 60-36 Thursday in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 25.

Last time Hanoverton United and Wellsville played in a 60-20 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Wellsville faced off against Salineville Southern and Hanoverton United took on Leetonia on Jan. 18 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

Harrison takes down Cincinnati Hills Christian

Harrison raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-30 win over Cincinnati Hills Christian during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Harrison faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills.

Harrod Allen East tacks win on Leipsic

Harrod Allen East rolled past Leipsic for a comfortable 39-14 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last season, Leipsic and Harrod Allen East squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Harrod Allen East High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Harrod Allen East faced off against Convoy Crestview and Leipsic took on Continental on Jan. 20 at Leipsic High School.

Haviland Wayne Trace squeezes past Antwerp

Haviland Wayne Trace topped Antwerp 37-29 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last season, Haviland Wayne Trace and Antwerp faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Antwerp faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Defiance Tinora on Jan. 18 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

Ironton Rock Hill collects victory over Ironton

Ironton Rock Hill collected a solid win over Ironton in a 40-25 verdict at Ironton High on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Ironton faced off against Portsmouth Notre Dame and Ironton Rock Hill took on Proctorville Fairland on Jan. 18 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

Kenton claims victory against Wapakoneta

Kenton knocked off Wapakoneta 51-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

Last time Kenton and Wapakoneta played in a 57-38 game on Jan. 19, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Wapakoneta faced off against Lima Shawnee and Kenton took on Defiance on Jan. 18 at Kenton High School.

Kings Mill Kings carves slim margin over Cincinnati West Clermont

Kings Mill Kings finally found a way to top Cincinnati West Clermont 50-44 at Kings Mill Kings High on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati West Clermont faced off on Feb. 20, 2023 at Kings Mill Kings High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Kings Mill Kings faced off against Lebanon and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Lebanon on Jan. 18 at Lebanon High School.

Kinsman Badger overwhelms Andover Pymatuning Valley

Kinsman Badger rolled past Andover Pymatuning Valley for a comfortable 59-31 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last season, Kinsman Badger and Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Kinsman Badger High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Vienna Mathews and Kinsman Badger took on Windham on Jan. 19 at Windham High School.

Brookfield comes up short in matchup with Leavittsburg LaBrae

Leavittsburg LaBrae grabbed a 47-32 victory at the expense of Brookfield in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 25.

Last season, Brookfield and Leavittsburg LaBrae squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Brookfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off against Newton Falls and Brookfield took on Cortland Maplewood on Jan. 20 at Brookfield High School.

Lebanon earns stressful win over Loveland

Lebanon topped Loveland 36-29 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last season, Loveland and Lebanon faced off on Dec. 5, 2022 at Lebanon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Lebanon faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Loveland took on Morrow Little Miami on Jan. 18 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

Liberty Center crushes Swanton

Liberty Center earned a convincing 65-25 win over Swanton at Swanton High on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Liberty Center and Swanton squared off on Jan. 27, 2022 at Swanton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Swanton faced off against Wauseon and Liberty Center took on Toledo Scott on Jan. 20 at Toledo Scott High School.

Lima Bath narrowly defeats Celina

Lima Bath knocked off Celina 41-27 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last season, Lima Bath and Celina faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Celina High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Lima Bath faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Celina took on Elida on Jan. 18 at Celina High School.

Lima Perry pushes over Cory-Rawson

Lima Perry grabbed a 45-35 victory at the expense of Cory-Rawson in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 25.

Last season, Lima Perry and Cory-Rawson squared off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Lima Perry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Lima Perry faced off against North Baltimore and Cory-Rawson took on Waynesfield-Goshen on Jan. 18 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Lisbon overwhelms Leetonia

Lisbon earned a convincing 49-17 win over Leetonia in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 25.

Last season, Lisbon and Leetonia faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Leetonia High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Leetonia faced off against Columbiana Heartland and Lisbon took on Columbiana Heartland on Jan. 15 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

Logan pushes over Chillicothe

Logan grabbed a 39-29 victory at the expense of Chillicothe on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Logan opened with a 9-8 advantage over Chillicothe through the first quarter.

The Cavaliers jumped a modest margin over the Chieftains as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Chillicothe had a 27-26 edge on Logan at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Chieftains rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Cavaliers 13-2 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Logan and Chillicothe squared off on Feb. 10, 2022 at Logan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Logan faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Chillicothe took on Greenfield McClain on Jan. 17 at Greenfield McClain High School.

Lynchburg-Clay exhales after close call with Mowrystown Whiteoak

Lynchburg-Clay topped Mowrystown Whiteoak 55-47 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Lynchburg-Clay faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and Mowrystown Whiteoak took on Leesburg Fairfield on Jan. 18 at Leesburg Fairfield Local High School.

Marengo Highland overpowers Galion in thorough fashion

Marengo Highland raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-24 win over Galion in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Marengo Highland faced off against Marion Harding.

Maria Stein Marion Local holds off Fort Recovery

Maria Stein Marion Local topped Fort Recovery 36-29 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

The start wasn’t the problem for Fort Recovery, as it began with an 8-4 edge over Maria Stein Marion Local through the end of the first quarter.

The Indians had a 12-11 edge on the Flyers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Maria Stein Marion Local broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 22-19 lead over Fort Recovery.

The Flyers held on with a 14-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Maria Stein Marion Local and Fort Recovery played in a 48-20 game on Jan. 19, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Fort Recovery faced off against Coldwater and Maria Stein Marion Local took on New Bremen on Jan. 18 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

Marietta outlasts Vincent Warren

Marietta pushed past Vincent Warren for a 40-29 win on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Marietta and Vincent Warren faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Marietta High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Vincent Warren faced off against Beverly Fort Frye and Marietta took on Point Pleasant on Jan. 18 at Marietta High School.

Marion Pleasant bests Ontario

Marion Pleasant rolled past Ontario for a comfortable 61-36 victory on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Ontario and Marion Pleasant faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Ontario High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Ontario faced off against Fredericktown and Marion Pleasant took on Caledonia River Valley on Jan. 16 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

Martins Ferry crushes Wellsburg Brooke

Martins Ferry’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Wellsburg Brooke 68-23 on Jan. 25 in West Virginia girls high school basketball.

Martins Ferry opened with a 27-10 advantage over Wellsburg Brooke through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders registered a 50-16 advantage at halftime over the Bruins.

Martins Ferry breathed fire to a 66-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Purple Riders held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Martins Ferry and Wellsburg Brooke played in a 73-62 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Martins Ferry faced off against East Liverpool Beaver.

Matamoras Frontier pushes over Sarahsville Shenandoah

Matamoras Frontier handed Sarahsville Shenandoah a tough 49-35 loss in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 25.

Last time Sarahsville Shenandoah and Matamoras Frontier played in a 54-39 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Matamoras Frontier faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Hannibal River on Jan. 20 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

Oak Harbor comes up short in matchup with Maumee

Maumee handed Oak Harbor a tough 48-32 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last season, Oak Harbor and Maumee squared off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Oak Harbor High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Oak Harbor faced off against Millbury Lake and Maumee took on Bowling Green Otsego on Jan. 16 at Maumee High School.

McComb denies Arcadia’s challenge

McComb eventually beat Arcadia 45-26 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

McComb opened with a 13-8 advantage over Arcadia through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 23-9 advantage at halftime over the Redskins.

McComb thundered to a 35-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins narrowed the gap 13-10 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, McComb and Arcadia faced off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Arcadia High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, McComb faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Arcadia took on Dola Hardin Northern on Jan. 20 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Mineral Ridge collects victory over Lowellville

Mineral Ridge pushed past Lowellville for a 54-43 win on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Lowellville and Mineral Ridge squared off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Mineral Ridge High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Lowellville faced off against Columbiana and Mineral Ridge took on McDonald on Jan. 18 at Mineral Ridge High School.

Minford denies South Webster’s challenge

Minford collected a solid win over South Webster in a 46-30 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last season, South Webster and Minford squared off on Jan. 28, 2022 at South Webster High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Minford faced off against Greenfield McClain and South Webster took on Lucasville Valley on Jan. 18 at Lucasville Valley High School.

Minster takes down New Knoxville

Minster rolled past New Knoxville for a comfortable 51-29 victory on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, New Knoxville and Minster squared off on Feb. 24, 2022 at New Knoxville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Minster faced off against Versailles and New Knoxville took on St Henry on Jan. 18 at New Knoxville High School.

Montpelier escapes close call with West Unity Hilltop

Montpelier topped West Unity Hilltop 29-25 in a tough tilt on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time West Unity Hilltop and Montpelier played in a 49-23 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Montpelier faced off against Defiance Ayersville and West Unity Hilltop took on Edon on Jan. 18 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

Morral Ridgedale claims tight victory against North Baltimore

Morral Ridgedale topped North Baltimore 31-25 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Dola Hardin Northern and North Baltimore took on Lima Perry on Jan. 18 at North Baltimore High School.

Clyde Harvest Temple comes up short in matchup with Mt. Gilead Gilead Christian

Mt. Gilead Christian pushed past Clyde Harvest Temple for a 33-18 win at Mt. Gilead Christian High on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Mt. Orab Western Brown routs Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Mt. Orab Western Brown dominated from start to finish in an imposing 75-38 win over Clarksville Clinton-Massie in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 25.

Last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Clarksville Clinton-Massie played in a 63-26 game on Jan. 31, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Franklin and Mt Orab Western Brown took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Jan. 13 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont edges past Dola Hardin Northern in tough test

Mt. Victory Ridgemont topped Dola Hardin Northern 49-43 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 25.

Last season, Dola Hardin Northern and Mt Victory Ridgemont squared off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Dola Hardin Northern took on Arcadia on Jan. 20 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Napoleon tops Bowling Green

Napoleon handed Bowling Green a tough 39-22 loss on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Napoleon and Bowling Green played in a 57-40 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 18, Napoleon squared off with Fremont Ross in a basketball game.

Nelsonville-York thwarts Pomeroy Meigs’ quest

Nelsonville-York notched a win against Pomeroy Meigs 58-45 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Nelsonville-York faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Pomeroy Meigs took on Wellston on Jan. 18 at Wellston High School.

New Lebanon Dixie pockets slim win over New Paris National Trail

New Lebanon Dixie posted a narrow 33-27 win over New Paris National Trail for an Ohio girls basketball victory at New Lebanon Dixie High on Jan. 25.

Last season, New Paris National Trail and New Lebanon Dixie squared off on Feb. 12, 2022 at New Lebanon Dixie High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against Pleasant Hill Newton and New Paris National Trail took on Franklin on Jan. 20 at Franklin High School.

New Middletown Springfield bests Sebring

New Middletown Springfield controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-15 win against Sebring in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last time New Middletown Springfield and Sebring played in a 51-7 game on Jan. 19, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, New Middletown Springfield faced off against Berlin Center Western Reserve and Sebring took on North Jackson Jackson-Milton on Jan. 18 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

New Riegel earns narrow win over Gibsonburg

New Riegel finally found a way to top Gibsonburg 46-40 on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Gibsonburg and New Riegel squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at New Riegel High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, New Riegel faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Gibsonburg took on Bascom Hopewell-Loudon on Jan. 18 at Gibsonburg High School.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton rides to cruise-control win over Atwater Waterloo

North Jackson Jackson-Milton dominated Atwater Waterloo 45-18 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last time Atwater Waterloo and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 58-46 game on Feb. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 18, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against Sebring.

Oak Hill escapes close call with Latham Western

Oak Hill topped Latham Western 38-36 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Oak Hill faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Latham Western took on Chillicothe Huntington on Jan. 13 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

Oregon Clay dominates Sylvania Southview in convincing showing

Oregon Clay scored early and often to roll over Sylvania Southview 32-12 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Oregon Clay faced off against Holland Springfield and Sylvania Southview took on Lima on Jan. 13 at Lima High School.

Orwell Grand Valley barely beats Willoughby Cornerstone

Orwell Grand Valley finally found a way to top Willoughby Cornerstone 44-38 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Orwell Grand Valley faced off against Ravenna Southeast and Willoughby Cornerstone took on Garfield Heights Trinity on Jan. 15 at Garfield Heights Trinity High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf dominates Van Wert

Ottawa-Glandorf’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Van Wert 59-26 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Van Wert squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Van Wert faced off against St Marys and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Ottoville on Jan. 20 at Ottoville High School.

Ottawa Hills tops Northwood

Ottawa Hills eventually beat Northwood 36-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Ottawa Hills faced off against Edon and Northwood took on Crestline on Jan. 18 at Crestline High School.

Ottoville darts by Fort Jennings

Ottoville controlled the action to earn an impressive 74-31 win against Fort Jennings at Ottoville High on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Ottoville faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Fort Jennings took on Continental on Jan. 18 at Fort Jennings High School.

Pandora-Gilboa sprints past Bloomdale Elmwood

Pandora-Gilboa notched a win against Bloomdale Elmwood 46-36 on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Bluffton and Bloomdale Elmwood took on Miller City on Jan. 18 at Miller City High School.

Paulding bests Hicksville

Paulding handled Hicksville 64-31 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 25.

Last season, Paulding and Hicksville squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Hicksville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Paulding faced off against Edgerton and Hicksville took on Van Wert Lincolnview on Jan. 20 at Van Wert Lincolnview High School.

Peebles dominates West Union

Peebles dominated West Union 58-30 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 18, West Union faced off against Williamsburg and Peebles took on Maysville Mason County on Jan. 20 at Peebles High School.

Perrysburg delivers statement win over Sylvania Northview

Perrysburg raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 58-36 win over Sylvania Northview on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Perrysburg faced off against Toledo Whitmer and Sylvania Northview took on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on Jan. 11 at Sylvania Northview High School.

Pettisville secures a win over Edon

Pettisville pushed past Edon for a 56-41 win on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Edon faced off against Ottawa Hills and Pettisville took on Pioneer North Central on Jan. 20 at Pioneer North Central High School.

Pleasant Hill Newton dominates Lewisburg Tri-County North

Pleasant Hill Newton earned a convincing 57-36 win over Lewisburg Tri-County North on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Pleasant Hill Newton faced off against Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Lewisburg Tri-County North took on Arcanum Franklin Monroe on Jan. 11 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

Poland Seminary escapes Cortland Lakeview in thin win

Poland Seminary topped Cortland Lakeview 28-27 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Cortland Lakeview faced off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Poland Seminary High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Vienna Mathews and Poland Seminary took on Girard on Jan. 18 at Girard High School.

Portsmouth prevails over Chesapeake

It was a tough night for Chesapeake which was overmatched by Portsmouth in this 57-28 verdict.

Last season, Portsmouth and Chesapeake faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Chesapeake High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Chesapeake faced off against South Point and Portsmouth took on Gallipolis Gallia on Jan. 18 at Portsmouth High School.

Portsmouth Notre Dame delivers statement win over New Boston Glenwood

Portsmouth Notre Dame dominated from start to finish in an imposing 63-23 win over New Boston Glenwood for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Portsmouth Notre Dame High on Jan. 25.

Last season, Portsmouth Notre Dame and New Boston Glenwood faced off on Dec. 12, 2022 at New Boston Glenwood High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off against Portsmouth Sciotoville East and New Boston Glenwood took on Portsmouth Clay on Jan. 18 at New Boston Glenwood High School.

Proctorville Fairland dominates South Point

Proctorville Fairland scored early and often to roll over South Point 74-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last time South Point and Proctorville Fairland played in a 79-23 game on Dec. 5, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 18, South Point faced off against Chesapeake and Proctorville Fairland took on Ironton Rock Hill on Jan. 18 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

Rayland Buckeye Local overcomes Steubenville Catholic Central

Rayland Buckeye Local notched a win against Steubenville Catholic Central 39-29 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 25.

Last time Steubenville Catholic Central and Rayland Buckeye Local played in a 55-41 game on Feb. 8, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Rayland Buckeye Local faced off against Steubenville Catholic Central and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Steubenville Catholic Central on Jan. 18 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

Ripley RULH rides to cruise-control win over Manchester

Ripley RULH scored early and often to roll over Manchester 49-28 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Manchester faced off against Portsmouth Clay and Ripley RULH took on Fayetteville-Perry on Jan. 11 at Fayetteville-Perry High School.

Rockford Parkway overcomes Coldwater

Rockford Parkway pushed past Coldwater for a 47-36 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 25.

Last season, Rockford Parkway and Coldwater faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Coldwater High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Rockford Parkway faced off against Delphos St John’s and Coldwater took on Fort Recovery on Jan. 18 at Coldwater High School.

Rossford tops Bowling Green Otsego

Rossford collected a solid win over Bowling Green Otsego in a 60-45 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 25.

Last season, Bowling Green Otsego and Rossford squared off on Feb. 16, 2023 at Rossford High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Bowling Green Otsego faced off against Maumee and Rossford took on Millbury Lake on Jan. 11 at Rossford High School.

Sabina East Clinton records thin win against Blanchester

Sabina East Clinton topped Blanchester 38-35 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Sabina East Clinton High on Jan. 25.

Last season, Sabina East Clinton and Blanchester faced off on Feb. 11, 2023 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Sabina East Clinton faced off against Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Blanchester took on Georgetown on Jan. 15 at Blanchester High School.

Salineville Southern overpowers East Palestine in thorough fashion

Salineville Southern dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-20 win over East Palestine for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Salineville Southern Local High on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Salineville Southern faced off against Wellsville and East Palestine took on Lisbon on Jan. 11 at East Palestine High School.

Seaman North Adams routs Leesburg Fairfield

It was a tough night for Leesburg Fairfield which was overmatched by Seaman North Adams in this 59-30 verdict.

Last season, Seaman North Adams and Leesburg Fairfield faced off on Feb. 25, 2023 at Seaman North Adams High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Seaman North Adams faced off against West Union and Leesburg Fairfield took on Mowrystown Whiteoak on Jan. 18 at Leesburg Fairfield Local High School.

Shelby escapes close call with Caledonia River Valley

Shelby posted a narrow 46-43 win over Caledonia River Valley for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Glouster Trimble and Shelby took on Marion Harding on Jan. 11 at Marion Harding High School.

Sidney Lehman holds off De Graff Riverside

Sidney Lehman posted a narrow 38-36 win over De Graff Riverside for an Ohio girls basketball victory at De Graff Riverside High on Jan. 25.

The first quarter gave Sidney Lehman a 13-7 lead over De Graff Riverside.

The Pirates bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 22-19.

De Graff Riverside came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Sidney Lehman 30-29.

The Cavaliers fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Pirates.

In recent action on Jan. 18, De Graff Riverside faced off against Dayton Northridge and Sidney Lehman took on Casstown Miami East on Jan. 18 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

St. Marys dominates Lima Shawnee

St. Marys handled Lima Shawnee 51-25 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Lima Shawnee faced off against Wapakoneta and St Marys took on Bryan on Jan. 20 at St Marys Saint Marys Memorial High School.

Steubenville dominates Weirton Weir

Steubenville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 61-41 win over Weirton Weir during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

Last season, Weirton Weir and Steubenville squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Weirton Weir High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Steubenville faced off against Morgantown University and Weirton Weir took on Dover on Jan. 20 at Dover High School.

Stewart Federal Hocking bests Racine Southern

Stewart Federal Hocking dismissed Racine Southern by a 47-6 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Racine Southern faced off against Waterford and Stewart Federal Hocking took on Reedsville Eastern on Jan. 18 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

Streetsboro thwarts Mogadore Field’s quest

Streetsboro knocked off Mogadore Field 62-46 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Mogadore Field High on Jan. 25.

Streetsboro opened with a 11-9 advantage over Mogadore Field through the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 33-18 advantage at half over the Falcons.

Mogadore Field didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 46-35 in the third quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 16-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Streetsboro and Mogadore Field played in a 64-44 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Mogadore Field faced off against Kent Roosevelt and Streetsboro took on Eastlake North on Jan. 14 at Streetsboro High School.

Stryker denies Holgate’s challenge

Stryker knocked off Holgate 35-23 on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Stryker and Holgate played in a 42-35 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Stryker faced off against Montpelier and Holgate took on Kalida on Jan. 20 at Holgate High School.

The Plains Athens outlasts Circleville Logan Elm

The Plains Athens notched a win against Circleville Logan Elm 67-53 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last time Circleville Logan Elm and The Plains Athens played in a 40-33 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, The Plains Athens faced off against Bidwell River Valley.

Toronto dominates Bridgeport

Toronto’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bridgeport 56-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Recently on Jan. 15, Toronto squared off with Newcomerstown in a basketball game.

Trenton Edgewood edges past Cincinnati Seton in tough test

Trenton Edgewood finally found a way to top Cincinnati Seton 56-51 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 25.

Recently on Jan. 20, Canfield South Range squared off with Ashtabula Edgewood in a basketball game.

Union City Mississinawa Valley dominates Bradford in convincing showing

Union City Mississinawa Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 75-7 win over Bradford during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

Last season, Union City Mississinawa Valley and Bradford faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Bradford High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and Bradford took on Arcanum on Jan. 18 at Arcanum High School.

Van Buren thwarts Vanlue’s quest

Van Buren knocked off Vanlue 45-29 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Van Buren High on Jan. 25.

Last season, Van Buren and Vanlue faced off on Jan. 27, 2022 at Van Buren High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Van Buren faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Vanlue took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Jan. 18 at Vanlue High School.

Van Wert Lincolnview earns narrow win over Bluffton

Van Wert Lincolnview topped Bluffton 47-40 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

Last season, Van Wert Lincolnview and Bluffton faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Van Wert Lincolnview High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Bluffton faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Van Wert Lincolnview took on Hicksville on Jan. 20 at Van Wert Lincolnview High School.

Versailles rides to cruise-control win over Delphos St. John’s

Versailles earned a convincing 62-17 win over Delphos St. John’s during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

Last season, Versailles and Delphos St John’s squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Delphos Saint John’s High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Versailles faced off against Minster and Delphos St John’s took on Rockford Parkway on Jan. 18 at Delphos Saint John’s High School.

Vienna Mathews rides to cruise-control win over Fairport Harbor Fairport

Vienna Mathews dismissed Fairport Harbor Fairport by a 51-17 count on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Vienna Mathews opened with a 10-8 advantage over Fairport Harbor Fairport through the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 21-10 advantage at halftime over the Skippers.

Vienna Mathews jumped to a 33-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-6 edge.

Last season, Vienna Mathews and Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Vienna Mathews faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Fairport Harbor Fairport took on North Ridgeville Lake Ridge on Jan. 13 at North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy.

Warren Champion darts by Campbell Memorial

It was a tough night for Campbell Memorial which was overmatched by Warren Champion in this 65-12 verdict.

Last season, Warren Champion and Campbell Memorial squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Warren Champion High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Warren Champion faced off against Garrettsville Garfield and Campbell Memorial took on Youngstown Chaney on Jan. 20 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Waterford tops Glouster Trimble

Waterford grabbed a 44-26 victory at the expense of Glouster Trimble in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 25.

Last season, Waterford and Glouster Trimble squared off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Waterford High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Glouster Trimble faced off against Caledonia River Valley and Waterford took on Racine Southern on Jan. 18 at Waterford High School.

Wauseon narrowly defeats Metamora Evergreen

Wauseon eventually beat Metamora Evergreen 52-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Wauseon darted in front of Metamora Evergreen 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians fought to a 26-18 half margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Wauseon breathed fire to a 38-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Vikings’ 15-14 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Wauseon squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Wauseon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Edgerton and Wauseon took on Swanton on Jan. 18 at Wauseon High School.

Waverly earns narrow win over Wheelersburg

Waverly topped Wheelersburg 49-41 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last season, Wheelersburg and Waverly faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Wheelersburg High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Waverly faced off against Minford and Wheelersburg took on West Portsmouth West on Jan. 18 at Wheelersburg High School.

Waynesfield-Goshen crushes Marion Elgin

Waynesfield-Goshen rolled past Marion Elgin for a comfortable 66-42 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 25.

Last season, Waynesfield-Goshen and Marion Elgin faced off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Waynesfield-Goshen faced off against Cory-Rawson and Marion Elgin took on Gahanna Columbus on Jan. 17 at Gahanna Columbus Academy.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West tops Lucasville Valley

West Portsmouth West dominated Lucasville Valley 69-47 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last season, West Portsmouth West and Lucasville Valley squared off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Lucasville Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Lucasville Valley faced off against South Webster and West Portsmouth West took on Wheelersburg on Jan. 18 at Wheelersburg High School.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne squeezes past Toledo Rogers

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne topped Toledo Rogers 66-61 in a tough tilt at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 18, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne squared off with Findlay in a basketball game.

Willoughby Andrews Osborne tops North Ridgeville Lake Ridge

Willoughby Andrews Osborne controlled the action to earn an impressive 47-11 win against North Ridgeville Lake Ridge on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Willoughby Andrews Osborne faced off against Gates Mills Hawken and North Ridgeville Lake Ridge took on Fairport Harbor Fairport on Jan. 13 at North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley takes down Canal Fulton Northwest

Willow Wood Symmes Valley’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Canal Fulton Northwest 58-23 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Canal Fulton Northwest took on Minerva on Jan. 20 at Canal Fulton Northwest High School.

Windham slips past Bristolville Bristol

Windham posted a narrow 47-39 win over Bristolville Bristol for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Windham High on Jan. 25.

Windham jumped in front of Bristolville Bristol 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Bombers fought to a 31-15 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Bristolville Bristol clawed to within 41-29 through the third quarter.

The Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Bombers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last time Bristolville Bristol and Windham played in a 51-29 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Windham faced off against Kinsman Badger and Bristolville Bristol took on Youngstown Liberty on Jan. 20 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

Xenia Legacy Christian overpowers Miamisburg Dayton Christian in thorough fashion

Xenia Legacy Christian’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Miamisburg Dayton Christian 57-25 on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Xenia Legacy Christian moved in front of Miamisburg Dayton Christian 19-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights fought to a 39-15 half margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Xenia Legacy Christian thundered to a 49-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-2 edge.

Last season, Xenia Legacy Christian and Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Carlisle and Xenia Legacy Christian took on Urbana on Jan. 20 at Urbana High School.

Youngstown East claims victory against Niles

Youngstown East eventually beat Niles 49-30 at Niles Mckinley High on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Niles faced off against Warren Lordstown and Youngstown East took on Youngstown Chaney on Jan. 17 at Youngstown East High School.

Youngstown Liberty grinds out close victory over Garrettsville Garfield

Youngstown Liberty topped Garrettsville Garfield 33-30 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 25.

Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Youngstown Liberty squared off on Feb. 25, 2023 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Bristolville Bristol and Garrettsville Garfield took on Warren Champion on Jan. 18 at Warren Champion High School.

