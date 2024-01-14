Streetsboro unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Eastlake North 45-13 Sunday for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Streetsboro High on Jan. 14.

Streetsboro opened with a 14-5 advantage over Eastlake North through the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 30-8 halftime margin at the Rangers’ expense.

Streetsboro roared to a 41-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 45-13.

Recently on Jan. 6, Eastlake North squared off with Painesville Riverside in a basketball game.

