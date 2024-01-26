Shelby raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 96-53 win over Highland in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

The first quarter gave Shelby a 32-8 lead over Highland.

The Whippets registered a 57-29 advantage at halftime over the Fighting Scots.

Shelby steamrolled to an 80-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 96-53.

Last time Shelby and Highland played in a 87-53 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Highland faced off against Pleasant and Shelby took on Harding on Jan. 18 at Shelby High School.

