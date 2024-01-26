Lexington unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Ashland 74-50 Friday on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Lexington opened with an 18-17 advantage over Ashland through the first quarter.

The Minutemen’s offense moved in front for a 35-26 lead over the Arrows at the intermission.

Lexington darted to a 52-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Minutemen got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-8 edge.

Last time Lexington and Ashland played in a 55-53 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 20, Lexington squared off with Mansfield in a basketball game.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.