OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 25, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Ashland comes from behind to stop New Philadelphia

Ashland rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off New Philadelphia 60-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Recently on Jan. 13, Ashland squared off with Mt Vernon in a basketball game.

Highland dominates Galion

Highland left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Galion from start to finish for a 49-24 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last time Highland and Galion played in a 49-9 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Highland faced off against Harding.

Pleasant bests Ontario

Pleasant dominated from start to finish in an imposing 61-36 win over Ontario for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 25.

Last time Pleasant and Ontario played in a 57-47 game on Jan. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Ontario faced off against Fredericktown and Pleasant took on Highland on Jan. 11 at Pleasant High School.

Shelby exhales after close call with River Valley

Shelby posted a narrow 46-43 win over River Valley during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

Last season, Shelby and River Valley squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Shelby High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, River Valley faced off against Ontario and Shelby took on Harding on Jan. 11 at Harding High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.