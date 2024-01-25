Shelby posted a narrow 46-43 win over River Valley during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

Last season, Shelby and River Valley squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Shelby High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, River Valley faced off against Ontario and Shelby took on Harding on Jan. 11 at Harding High School.

