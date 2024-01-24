MANSFIELD — J. Mark Perry said he knows the personal trainers he hired know what they’re doing.

“They go through a few interviews and at the end of the interview, I have them give me a workout,” he said. “They had me sweating. I took a lot of time in hiring them, and they’re all fantastic.”

Perry and his wife, Loni, have opened a local GYMGUYZ franchise serving the Mansfield and Canton areas. Clients are matched with one of five local trainers, based on their location and fitness goals.

Loni Perry has been a certified personal trainer through the American Council of Exercise for about 15 years. Mark Perry, a retired Mansfield police detective who left the department in August 2023, became certified a few months ago.

He said the couple’s mutual passion for health and fitness inspired them to start a GYMGUYZ franchise.

“I’ve always wanted to start a business that would really make a difference in the community and help people,” Perry said. “Some of our clients commit to getting fit and losing weight, and that can be a life-changing event.

“The fact that we can bring a workout anywhere is what made the concept stand out to us.”

According to the company’s website, GYMGUYZ is the largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise in the United States. Clients can meet their trainers in their homes, backyard, office or even a local park.

“One of my trainers drove from Akron to Wooster in all this snow, and the client doesn’t have to leave their house at all,” Perry said.

The “GUYZ” in GYMGUYZ is an acronym for Genuine, Unique, You can do it and Zero excuses. “GYM” is an acronym for “get you motivated.”

Perry said all GYMGUYZ trainers go through a background check and drug screening, as well as an extensive interview process. They are based around Mansfield and Canton and serve surrounding areas including parts of Richland, Crawford and Ashland counties.

No two workouts are the same

All clients receive a free, no-obligation first session that includes a body assessment, nutritional assessment and fitness goal-setting.

“We have an Omron scale that calculates a client’s body fat percentage, visceral fat, muscle percentage and body age,” Perry said. “It’s very detailed, and they have a workout at the first session as well.”

Each GYMGUYZ van has more than 360 pieces of workout equipment that trainers bring into a client’s home or workout space. The equipment includes a workout bench, medicine balls, a pull-up bar and more.

GYMGUYZ customizes 60-minute workouts for each client or group fitness class. Perry said Ashland’s OneSchool Global has contracted the group for gym classes. Trainers are also available for senior fitness and other group classes.

“We have everyone participating fill out a form. Obviously if anyone has a serious (medical) condition, they should consult a doctor before getting started,” he said. “Our trainers can tailor movements to accommodate any orthopedic issues.”

Perry said the local GYMGUYZ team is serving clients of all ages and fitness levels. The company recommends anywhere from two to four sessions a week and staying active on the days clients don’t see a personal trainer.

“Our programming meets them where they’re at, but still pushes them to achieve their goals,” he said. “And after about six to eight sessions, we’ll do that beginning fitness assessment again to see how they’ve improved.”

Perry, who works as a victim advocate for the 179th Cyberspace Wing, said working out personally helped him cope with PTSD and panic attacks.

“Once you start working out, your endorphins start going and all of a sudden, you just mentally start feeling better and you get more clarity,” he said.

“That’s what’s great about this business is we’re helping people feel better and get healthier so they can be more confident and live a longer, healthier life.”

The Mansfield-Canton GYMGUYZ franchise is available for appointments weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clients have access to the Trainerize app to work out on days they won’t see a personal trainer.

Anyone who wants to learn more about the local GYMGUYZ franchise can call 330-969-8008 or visit the website.