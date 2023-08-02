MANSFIELD — Officer James Mark Perry has announced his retirement from the Mansfield Division of Police effective Aug. 9, 2023.

Officer Perry was appointed to the department on Feb. 20, 2007. During his career he served in the Community Services Bureau Patrol Section, Detective Bureau’s Major Crime Unit as a Family Violence Liaison Officer, Defensive Tactics Team, Bike Unit, CNT Member, Military Liaison Officer, and School Resource Officer.

“Officer Perry’s retirement represents a loss to the Mansfield Division of Police, the citizens of this community and culminates a career that has exemplified the best qualities of a law enforcement professional,” Chief Keith Porch said.

“He is known for his hard work, dedication, initiative and positive attitude toward his work and co-workers.”

Throughout his career Perry has received numerous Special Commendation Awards, letters of recognition, and letters of appreciation from citizens and fellow law enforcement personnel.

“Officer Perry has our congratulations upon his retirement and our heartfelt thanks for many years of loyal service,” Porch said. “We wish him the greatest success in his new job and happiness in the future.”

Everyone is invited to a farewell reception for Officer Perry on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 2:30 p.m. in the Mansfield City Council Chambers.