MOUNT VERNON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a man at the Mount Vernon Lowe’s on Saturday afternoon in a fraud investigation.

Lin Kai was initially booked into the Knox County Jail on Saturday on a theft without consent charge.

Kai was transferred out of the jail Monday morning and is believed to be headed to Akron for a federal court hearing, Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer said Tuesday.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Vernon Police Department assisted the FBI with arresting Kai at Lowe’s, Mount Vernon Police Chief Robert Morgan said Monday.

Morgan said he was notified of the arrest plan on Friday.

According to FBI public affairs officer Susan Licate, the FBI was conducting court authorized law enforcement activity and frequently works side-by-side with local law enforcement.

“I am unable to provide details beyond what you’re already aware of and available in public records,” Licate said.