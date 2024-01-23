MANSFIELD — The Ohio Bird Sanctuary is in the process of refurbishing its Visitor’s Center.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t visit your feathered friends.

The Ohio Bird Sanctuary issued a press release below to outline some of the details of how the facility will operate over the next six months.

Ohio Bird Sanctuary statement

This is such an exciting time for OBS as 2024 will bring a new and improved Visitor’s Center to our property.

It will have a grander entrance that is more accessible and allows for better traffic flow inside. There will be an area for our volunteers, the addition of staff restrooms, and an adult changing area for visitors and their caregivers.

Additionally, following renovations, we will have a larger and better equipped area for the intake of ill, injured, and imprinted wild birds.

We are thrilled for these changes, but realize that there may be a mess as well as some changes for our members and visitors in the meantime.

We want you to continue to visit and visit often as we work hard to maintain as many operations as possible from our Education Center.

Since the Ed Center will now serve many different purposes, It will be a good idea to check the top of our website homepage or pinned posts on Facebook before visiting for the latest information.

Every week, we will publish when large field trips will be here on the property. Those might not be the best days for casual visitors to come.

This is because parking will be limited and the Education Center (which will be doubling as our Visitors Center during this time) will be very loud.

We will need to be CLOSED to visitors during the week of Jan. 29 through Feb. 5 in preparation for construction to begin. Previously scheduled programs of Yoga, a school field trip, and Snapshot Sunday will still be held.

This time will allow our staff the time necessary to move everything out of the Visitor’s Center and into the Education Center.

Beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 6, we ask that you take the right fork in the entrance drive and make the Education Center your starting point for any visits (this includes attending programs, shopping the gift shop, dropping-off injured birds, picking-up trail maps for a hike, and accessing the restrooms.)

Thank you for your patience and flexibility.