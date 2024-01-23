Mansfield collected a solid win over Mt. Vernon in a 62-43 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Mansfield opened with a 19-7 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The Tygers’ shooting jumped in front for a 29-14 lead over the Yellow Jackets at the half.

Mansfield pulled to a 44-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tygers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-15 edge.

Last time Mansfield and Mt Vernon played in a 57-42 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

