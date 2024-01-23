OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 23, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Ashland overwhelms New Philadelphia

Ashland controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-31 win against New Philadelphia for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

Ashland jumped in front of New Philadelphia 15-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Quakers stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 23-20.

Ashland jumped to a 39-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Arrows got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-2 edge.

Last time New Philadelphia and Ashland played in a 48-35 game on Dec. 13, 2022.

Buckeye Valley claims victory against Highland

Buckeye Valley eventually beat Highland 61-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Highland faced off against Ontario.

Lexington crushes Madison

Lexington controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-38 win against Madison during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 23.

Mt. Vernon comes up short in matchup with Mansfield

Mansfield collected a solid win over Mt. Vernon in a 62-43 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Mansfield opened with a 19-7 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The Tygers’ shooting jumped in front for a 29-14 lead over the Yellow Jackets at the half.

Mansfield pulled to a 44-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tygers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-15 edge.

Last time Mansfield and Mt Vernon played in a 57-42 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

