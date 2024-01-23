Ashland controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-31 win against New Philadelphia for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

Ashland jumped in front of New Philadelphia 15-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Quakers stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 23-20.

Ashland jumped to a 39-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Arrows got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-2 edge.

Last time New Philadelphia and Ashland played in a 48-35 game on Dec. 13, 2022.

