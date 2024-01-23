MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s help in finding these four individuals as part of its Fugitives of the Week list.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

Earl Whipple

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Earl Whipple.

Whipple is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for rape.

Whipple, 49, is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Whipple has ties to the cities of Mansfield and Shelby, Ohio, as well as High Springs, Florida.

Devin Cramer

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Devin Cramer.

Cramer is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Adult Parole Authority on a parole violation on the original charge of aggravated burglary with firearm specification.

Cramer, 27, is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet-10 inches tall.

Cramer has ties to the city of Mansfield.

Mario Jester

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Mario Jester.

Jester is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation on the original charge of aggravated robbery.

Jester, 54, is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Jester has ties to the city of Mansfield.

Nestor Salazar

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which

would lead to the capture of fugitive Nestor Salazar.

Salazar is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for illegal conveyance of drugs.

Salazar, 34, is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Salazar has ties to the cities of Willard and Columbus.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.