Clinton “Clint” Beecham, 69, of Shiloh, passed away.

Clint was born on April 3, 1954 in Mansfield, Ohio to Homer and Marietta (Porter) Beecham. Clint was a graduate of Crestview High School, and retried from AK Steel. Clint had a unique sense of humor and could be brash at times. Clint enjoyed watching drag cars and stock cars. He was a huge Richard Petty fan and loved NASCAR.

Clint is survived by his son, Brandon (Krista) Wolf; his grandchildren, Taylor Hildebrand, Jocelyn (Colton) Compton, Braxton Hildebrand and MaKinzie Wolf; 7 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Robin White and Rita (Vaughn) Hoovler; many nieces and nephews; and a lifelong friend, Neina Wolf. Clint was preceded in death by his parents.

The family observed private services. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the Beecham family.

