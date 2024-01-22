ONTARIO: If asked the secret to her longevity, without delay, Thelma Stiles would attribute it to her stalwart Christian faith – well, the goodness of the Lord, and a few sweets everyday never hurt anyone!

Thelma’s faith has become sight, as the Lord called her to Himself Friday, January 19, 2024 from Altercare in Bucyrus following a short illness. She was 102.

Born Thelma Louise Crabtree February 17, 1921 in South Webster to parents Abe and Viola (Lute) Crabtree, she attended South Webster Schools, was married to Richard Stiles for 23 years and worked at Hydraulic Components.

Known as “NanNan” to her family, they always came first in her world – always available to them – and she leaves them a legacy of undying love.

Described as kindhearted, NanNan delighted in sharing her homemade noodles and deviled eggs at holiday meals; and will be remembered for filling her grocery cart with Bugles, cookies, and ice cream – but only vanilla ice cream!

Thelma was the oldest member of Grace Point in Galion, where she served the congregation as a facilities custodian, and as a hostess for the funeral meals.

She is survived by her daughter T. Jean (Jack) Snyder of Ontario; grandchildren Dee (Bob) Vail, Shelly Snyder, and Crystal Taylor; great grandchildren Christian (Abby) Vail, Rhen (Caitlyn) Vail, and Michael (Carol) Taylor; great great grandchildren Autumn Taylor and Easton Vail ; a sister Dorothy Davis; a brother Donald Crabtree; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by six sisters and five brothers.

Her family will receive guests Monday, January 29, 2024 from 11 a. m. to Noon in Grace Point, 683 Portland Way North, Galion. Her funeral service will immediately follow at Noon. Pastor Paul Walter will officiate. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens. Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel in Galion is serving her family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Grace Point or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

