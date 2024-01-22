MANSFIELD — Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it is necessary to close sections of the following road while work is being completed.

South Mulberry Street from Glessner Avenue to Mendota Street.

Detour and construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays. No traffic will be permitted to pass through.

The road is set to reopen Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.