Ronnie L. Jacobs, 50, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Ronnie was born July 26, 1973, in Mansfield, to Emery Sr. and Dianna (Jacobs) Conn. Ronnie loved being self-employed and was very mechanically handy. He loved his family very much, and cared a lot about his children, grandson, and sister, and she loved him very much. He also loved his mother, and she felt that he was the best son a mom could ever have. He will always have a place in her heart. Ronnie had a love for his trucks and music, especially rock and roll and country. He had a big heart and loved to help others as well.

He is survived by his mother, Dianna Conn of Mansfield; his children, Tyler Jacobs of Shelby, Caeden Jacobs, Connor Jacobs, Kimberly Jacobs, Ronnie Jacobs Jr, Raylan Jacobs, and Lake Jacobs, all of Mansfield; his grandson, Calum Jacobs of Mansfield; and his siblings, Michelle Lynn Conn, Emery Conn Jr, and Lois Curry, all of Mansfield.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Emery Conn Sr.; and sisters, Emogene, Maxine, and Geraldine.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 26, 2024, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com

Funeral Home: Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd

Website: www.wernergompf.com