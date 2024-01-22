BUTLER: Keith “Whitey” Carr, age 77, passed away Thursday, January 18, 2024 in his home surrounded by his adoring family.

He was born January 5, 1947 in Newville, raised by his parents Behman and Esther (Seitz) Loy, and attended Butler High School.

On December 18, 1965 he married the love of his life Mary Cockrell from Fredericktown; the two of them celebrated 58 loving years together.

If there was one thing Keith embodied, it was that of being a provider and protector of his family. Often working two jobs, for many years he operated Carr’s Repair in Butler along with his brother, Bud. Known around town as Whitey, Keith was very active in the Butler Community. Practically his whole life he volunteered for the Worthington Township Fire Department and served a total of 38 years as Worthington Township Road Superintendent and/or Trustee.

Whitey was a member of VFW #8586 and American Legion Post #257 in Perrysville where he was active with trap shoots and many other events. He enjoyed playing softball, bowling, golfing and fishing with his buddies and grandchildren. Whitey and Mary enjoyed traveling extensively with family and friends; one memorable trip was to Hawaii to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

Very family oriented, he was the knight in shining armor and the defender of his girls. Old school and traditional, he believed in taking care of the ladies he was blessed with. Vibrant and ornery, he was very social and was always taking care of people, especially those he loved. Whitey often doled out the “Dutch Rubs” (also known as noogies) and referred to his daughters as “kid”. He loved the chaos and activity when his grandchildren were at the house and captivated the littles with his Donald Duck voice. Overall, Whitey’s legacy will be one of hard work and dedication to his family.

Keith is survived by his loving wife Mary Carr; daughters Lisa (Scott) Wood and Lora (Troy) Easter; grandchildren Valerie Henry, Dalton Yarger, Logan (Drew) Wood, Reece Wood, Trevor (Destiny) Carr, Fenasia (Anthony) Easter, and Kennadi Easter; great-grandchildren Dax, Dre, Apollo, Lei’Anna, Aliyas and Aydan; siblings Paul “Bud” (Diane) Carr and Marlene Richardson, sisters-in-law Sharon Carr and Joanne Stull, as well as many nieces and nephews who all meant a great deal to Keith.

In addition to his parents, Behman and Esther Loy, he is preceded in death by his father Dale Carr, grandson Jordan Easter, siblings Richard and Beverly Carr, Larry Dean Carr, and Rex Stull, brother-in-law Wayne Richardson, and niece Katherine Carr.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Butler Clear Fork Adult Center.

A memorial gathering will be held from 10 am to 12 pm on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. A memorial service in Keith’s honor will begin immediately after and will include a time for sharing memories of him. Interment will follow at Bunkerhill Cemetery. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will officiate.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Carr family and encourage you to share a fond memory or view his tribute video on his obituary page at www.SnyderFuneralHomes

Funeral Home: Bellville Snyder

Website: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com