Chad W Spears, age 46, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away January 10, 2024 at Riverside Methodist Hospital following a six month illness.

On August 3, 1977 he was born in Mansfield, Ohio to Lowell spears and Sharon Hardy (Spears). Chad lived in Crestline, but spent most of his life in Mansfield, Ohio. Chad was a hard worker. He loved working outside where he worked in the concrete and asphalt business all his life until his illness. Chad was a proud father, who loved his children very much. Chad had overcome many obstacles in his life to become owner/operator of his own small business. Chad was a very fun loving person who could be witty and have you rolling in laughter. Chad enjoyed being with family and friends and loved his special friends, Brian Lee and Krystal Lee. Chad enjoyed being outdoors, whether working, four wheeling, golfing or going home relaxing by a bonfire. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns games on Sunday with his son Cody.

He is survived by two daughters, Tabitha Spears and Gracelynn Spears; two sons, Cody Spears, and Chase Spears; mother, Sharon Hardy; biological father, Lowell Spears; brother, Travis Spears; sisters, Ashley Hardy, Christy Hardy and Taylor Spears; numerous aunts, uncles cousins and special cousin, Michelle Spears.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather Clinton Hardy; stepmother, Diane Spears; grandparents, Paul & Sue Beer and Edgar & Carmalee Spears and uncles Joe Spears and Lonnie Spears.

The children and family of Chad spears would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation for all your prayers, donations, and all your outpouring of love during this difficult time. We love you all. There will be no visitation or calling hours at this time. There will be a celebration of life ceremony announced at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to a go fund me on Facebook.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: www.ohiocremation.org