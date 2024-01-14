Canton McKinley controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 69-29 victory over Akron East for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Canton Mckinley High on Jan. 14.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Akron East squared off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Akron East High School.

Recently on Jan. 9, Canton McKinley squared off with Massillon Jackson in a basketball game.

