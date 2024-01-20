OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 20, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Carey earns stressful win over Wynford

Carey topped Wynford 47-38 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 20.

Last season, Carey and Wynford faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Carey High School.

Recently on Jan. 5, Carey squared off with Bucyrus in a basketball game.

Centerburg earns stressful win over Cardington-Lincoln

Centerburg posted a narrow 52-44 win over Cardington-Lincoln at Centerburg High on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Centerburg and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 47-41 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Centerburg faced off against Danville and Cardington-Lincoln took on Fredericktown on Jan. 9 at Cardington High School.

Mansfield collects victory over Lexington

Mansfield collected a solid win over Lexington in a 39-29 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 20.

Last time Mansfield and Lexington played in a 60-34 game on Jan. 19, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Mansfield faced off against Richmond Heights.

Mt. Vernon escapes close call with Madison

Mt. Vernon topped Madison 32-30 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last season, Mt Vernon and Madison squared off on Jan. 22, 2022 at Madison Comprehensive High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Mt Vernon faced off against Ashland.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.