OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 19, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Clear Fork escapes Galion in thin win

Clear Fork topped Galion 62-53 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last time Clear Fork and Galion played in a 62-54 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Galion faced off against Lexington and Clear Fork took on River Valley on Jan. 12 at Clear Fork High School.

River Valley dominates Ontario in convincing showing

River Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 82-58 win against Ontario in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 19.

Last season, River Valley and Ontario faced off on Jan. 22, 2022 at River Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Ontario faced off against Highland and River Valley took on Clear Fork on Jan. 12 at Clear Fork High School.

Pleasant outlasts Highland

Pleasant eventually beat Highland 67-52 on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Highland faced off against Ontario and Pleasant took on Shelby on Jan. 12 at Pleasant High School.

Garaway overcomes Hiland

Garaway knocked off Hiland 51-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Garaway opened with a 13-7 advantage over Hiland through the first quarter.

The Hawks battled back to make it 22-18 at the intermission.

Garaway darted to a 33-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Garaway and Hiland squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Garaway High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Hiland faced off against Claymont.

