Garaway knocked off Hiland 51-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Garaway opened with a 13-7 advantage over Hiland through the first quarter.

The Hawks battled back to make it 22-18 at the intermission.

Garaway darted to a 33-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Garaway and Hiland squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Garaway High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Hiland faced off against Claymont.

