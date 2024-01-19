SHELBY – Karsen Homan found his confidence Thursday night.

The 6-foot-4 Whippet forward tallied 15 points, eight rebounds and one block to help Shelby overpower Marion Harding 61-44.

Homan, who led all scorers Thursday, credited his teammates for their ball rotation and communication skills.

“My teammates were giving me chances,” he said. “I’ve got to give it to my teammates. They always make the extra pass and always put me in the right spot.”

Marion Harding’s Alex Stokes (left) and Shelby’s Casey Lantz (right) wait for tip-off at Shelby High School on Thursday night.

Homan provides ‘an edge off the bench’ says Gallaway

Scoring seven of his 15 points in the first quarter, Homan shot 75 percent from the field and sank three of his four free throw attempts.

Shelby coach Greg Gallaway commended Homan for the passion he brings to the hardwood.

“He just gives us such an edge off the bench,” he said. “Just the way he plays with that toughness, that quality, it gets us going and it’s contagious. We played better because of it.”

GALLERY: Marion Harding at Shelby

Bruskotter one assist shy of triple-double

Physical play was seen from the opening tip-off to the final buzzer.

A 7-0 Shelby scoring run midway through the first quarter gave the Whippets a 16-7 lead after one frame. Harding reduced the deficit to eight points, 29-21, by halftime.

Struggles from the field plagued the Presidents’ comeback efforts in the second half. As a team, Harding shot 31 percent from the field and 14 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Sophomore forward Boston Pearson led the Presidents in scoring with 14 points. Trey Cady scored 9 points and Marquis Long added 7.

A pair of made free throws from Whippet senior Alex Bruskotter swelled Shelby’s lead to 13 points with three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Bruskotter finished the game with 14 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals and a block. Other scorers included Issaiah Ramsey (11), Casey Lantz (10), Brayden DeVito (7), Bryson Baker (2) and Tanner Hartz (2).

Shelby coach Greg Gallaway watches his team warm-up prior to their MOAC matchup with the Presidents.

Shelby coach says trust is key

Gallaway attributed his team’s well-rounded performance to the trust they have in one another.

“We have five guys on the floor that we feel are threats and their teammates feel like they’re threats,” he said. “That just makes us so much better offensively.”

After extending their lead to 14 points by the end of the third quarter, Shelby never looked back.

Their 61-44 victory now extends Shelby’s first-place lead in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference (MOAC) by two games. Harding still remains in second, despite Thursday’s loss.

MOAC leaders can’t slowdown

Gallaway said he knows his team will get everyone’s best shot moving forward.

“Obviously it feels good to get that two-game lead on everyone,” he said. “But, we know it’s not going to be easy and it starts again Saturday when we go over to Galion.”

Homan said the victory is a morale booster for he and his teammates as they begin the second portion of their MOAC schedule.

“There’s still a long way to go, but it’s a big win,” he said. “It feels good to get this one. This is one we had circled on the calendar.”

Both the Whippets and Presidents will resume MOAC play on Saturday. Shelby will travel to Galion for a 3:45 p.m. tip-off. Harding will host the Highland Fighting Scots at 7:15 p.m.

Highlight reel: Marion Harding at Shelby