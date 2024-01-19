David B Adams, age 48, of Mansfield Ohio passed away on January 17, 2024 at OhioHealth Mansfield following a courageous battle with cancer. On June 29, 1975 he was born in Shelby, Ohio the son of Ronald and Janeen (Mellick) Adams. David had lived in Mansfield his entire life. He married Rachel Schneider and together they shared 18 1/2 years together. He had worked at Madison Local Schools in the custodial department. David’s greatest achievements were obtaining several degrees from North Central State College. He was a continual learner with classes taken at Madison Adult Education for CNC and West Holmes/Ashland County Career Center. He enjoyed watching college football, especially Notre Dame! The way David loved deeply, and his sense of humor is what made him unique.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel Adams; daughters, Brittany Schneider, Delaney Schneider (fiancé, Sheldon Veil) and Harley Schneider; his beloved 4-legged baby, Molly, brother, Brant (Tonya) Adams; niece, Hermoine Adams and Dalylah Sullivan; nephew, Braxton Sullivan, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

A celebration of David’s life will be held Sunday, January 28, 2024 from 4 to 8 PM at Kindred Kove 1710 Lorkay Drive, Mansfield, OH 44905.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: www.ohiocremation.org