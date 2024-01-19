Daniel L. Bailey, 36, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Daniel was born March 15, 1987, in Mansfield, to Ronnie L. Bailey and Debora (Hollandsworth) Bailey. He was employed at Big Daddy’s Drive Thru and loved his job.

Daniel loved his children and his family; they were very important to him. He also enjoyed music, collecting things, tinkering with things, doing outdoor activities with his kids. He also liked his model cars, but he mainly just liked being home with his kids.

He is survived by his mother, Debora Bailey of Mansfield; his father and stepmother, Ronnie and Carol Ann Bailey of Port St. Lucie, Florida; his children, Kalyn Adkins of Galion and Ryot Bailey of Mansfield; and his sister, Dustina Hoffman of Mansfield.

Daniel was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Walter and Mary Hollandsworth; paternal grandparents, Ken and Ann Marie Bailey; and his brother, Michael Bailey.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 22, 2024, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.

