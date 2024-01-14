OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 14, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Akron Hoban earns narrow win over Hilliard Bradley

Akron Hoban finally found a way to top Hilliard Bradley 48-47 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 14.

The first quarter gave Akron Hoban a 12-10 lead over Hilliard Bradley.

The two squads struggled a 20-20 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Hilliard Bradley had a 37-33 edge on Akron Hoban at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Knights won the session and the game with a 15-10 performance.

Recently on Jan. 9, Hilliard Bradley squared off with Lewis Center Orange in a basketball game.

Arlington slips past Anna

Arlington posted a narrow 57-56 win over Anna in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 14.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Anna faced off against St Henry and Arlington took on McComb on Jan. 5 at McComb High School.

Beavercreek pushes over Cincinnati Woodward

Beavercreek collected a solid win over Cincinnati Woodward in an 86-76 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 14.

The first quarter gave Beavercreek a 24-20 lead over Cincinnati Woodward.

The Beavers fought to a 41-34 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Cincinnati Woodward fought back in the third quarter to make it 61-60.

The Beavers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 25-16 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Beavercreek faced off against Kettering Alter and Cincinnati Woodward took on Cincinnati Hughes on Jan. 5 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

Bristolville Bristol records thin win against Chagrin Falls

Bristolville Bristol finally found a way to top Chagrin Falls 71-67 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 14.

Chagrin Falls started on steady ground by forging a 19-16 lead over Bristolville Bristol at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 42-39 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Chagrin Falls took the lead 52-50 to start the final quarter.

It took a 21-15 rally, but the Panthers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Chagrin Falls faced off against Chardon and Bristolville Bristol took on Warren Lordstown on Jan. 9 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

Cambridge narrowly defeats Warsaw River View

Cambridge grabbed a 66-52 victory at the expense of Warsaw River View during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 14.

Cambridge opened with a 17-10 advantage over Warsaw River View through the first quarter.

The Bobcats fought to a 36-23 intermission margin at the Black Bears’ expense.

Cambridge darted to a 50-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Warsaw River View faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Cambridge took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Jan. 9 at Cambridge High School.

Canton McKinley scores early, pulls away from Akron East

Canton McKinley controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 69-29 victory over Akron East for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Canton Mckinley High on Jan. 14.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Akron East squared off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Akron East High School.

Recently on Jan. 9, Canton McKinley squared off with Massillon Jackson in a basketball game.

Carrollton grinds out close victory over Millersburg West Holmes

Carrollton topped Millersburg West Holmes 48-44 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 14.

Recently on Jan. 9, Carrollton squared off with Beloit West Branch in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Moeller tops Fort Thomas Highlands

Cincinnati Moeller rolled past Fort Thomas Highlands for a comfortable 55-32 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 14.

Recently on Jan. 9, Cincinnati Moeller squared off with Cincinnati Hughes in a basketball game.

Delphos St. John’s earns stressful win over Lima Central Catholic

Delphos St. John’s finally found a way to top Lima Central Catholic 58-53 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 14.

Last season, Lima Central Catholic and Delphos St John’s faced off on Dec. 18, 2022 at Delphos Saint John’s High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Versailles and Delphos St John’s took on Lima Shawnee on Jan. 6 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Dublin Jerome tops St. Marys in extra frame

Dublin Jerome topped St. Marys in a 72-69 overtime thriller in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 14.

Last season, Dublin Jerome and St Marys faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Dublin Jerome High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, St Marys faced off against Versailles and Dublin Jerome took on Gahanna Lincoln on Jan. 6 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

East Canton pushes over Akron Springfield

East Canton notched a win against Akron Springfield 52-36 on Jan. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

East Canton opened with a 9-6 advantage over Akron Springfield through the first quarter.

The Hornets opened a thin 18-14 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

East Canton moved to a 33-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 19-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 5, East Canton faced off against Blanchester and Akron Springfield took on Ravenna Southeast on Jan. 9 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

Gahanna Lincoln denies Lexington’s challenge

Gahanna Lincoln eventually beat Lexington 56-46 on Jan. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Lexington started on steady ground by forging a 14-12 lead over Gahanna Lincoln at the end of the first quarter.

The Minutemen proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 28-25 advantage over the Golden Lions at the half.

Gahanna Lincoln broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 41-40 lead over Lexington.

The Golden Lions held on with a 15-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Grove City and Lexington took on Mt Vernon on Jan. 9 at Lexington High School.

Georgetown Great Crossing survives for narrow win over Cincinnati Princeton

Georgetown Great Crossing topped Cincinnati Princeton 79-74 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 14.

Recently on Jan. 6, Cincinnati Princeton squared off with Richmond Heights in a basketball game.

Independence overcomes deficit and Burton Berkshire

Burton Berkshire dented the scoreboard first, but Independence responded to earn a 53-38 decision for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Burton Berkshire High on Jan. 14.

Burton Berkshire started on steady ground by forging a 21-16 lead over Independence at the end of the first quarter.

The Badgers moved ahead by earning a 29-26 advantage over the Blue Devils at the end of the second quarter.

Independence broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 39-33 lead over Burton Berkshire.

The Blue Devils held on with a 14-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Burton Berkshire and Independence faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Burton Berkshire High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Burton Berkshire faced off against Middlefield Cardinal.

Bexley comes up short in matchup with Ironton

Ironton pushed past Bexley for a 61-43 win on Jan. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Ironton darted in front of Bexley 16-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Tigers opened a modest 31-26 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Ironton roared to a 48-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions closed the lead with a 15-13 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Bexley faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Ironton took on Portsmouth on Jan. 9 at Ironton High School.

New Madison Tri-Village sprints past Maria Stein Marion Local

New Madison Tri-Village collected a solid win over Maria Stein Marion Local in a 52-40 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Maria Stein Marion Local High on Jan. 14.

The first quarter gave New Madison Tri-Village a 9-7 lead over Maria Stein Marion Local.

The Patriots registered a 22-17 advantage at half over the Flyers.

New Madison Tri-Village moved to a 37-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Patriots got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-10 edge.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Maria Stein Marion Local faced off on March 2, 2023 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Botkins and New Madison Tri-Village took on Dayton Belmont on Jan. 6 at Dayton Belmont High School.

New Philadelphia sprints past Uhrichsville Claymont

New Philadelphia handed Uhrichsville Claymont a tough 42-31 loss at Uhrichsville Claymont High on Jan. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

New Philadelphia jumped in front of Uhrichsville Claymont 11-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Quakers registered a 19-12 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

New Philadelphia and Uhrichsville Claymont each scored in the third quarter.

The Quakers held on with a 15-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Berlin Hiland and New Philadelphia took on Wooster on Jan. 9 at Wooster High School.

Loudonville comes up short in matchup with New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic knocked off Loudonville 51-34 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 14.

The first quarter gave New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic a 21-5 lead over Loudonville.

The Redbirds drew within 30-18 at halftime.

Loudonville clawed to within 40-29 through the third quarter.

The Saints got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-5 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 5, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Strasburg and Loudonville took on Cardington-Lincoln on Jan. 8 at Loudonville High School.

Newark carves slim margin over Austintown-Fitch

Newark topped Austintown-Fitch 51-45 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 14.

The start wasn’t the problem for Austintown-Fitch, as it began with a 14-11 edge over Newark through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Falcons would’ve earned the judge’s decision at halftime, with a 30-21 lead on the Wildcats.

Austintown-Fitch moved ahead by earning a 36-31 advantage over Newark at the end of the third quarter.

The Falcons had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats won the session and the game with a 20-9 performance.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Newark faced off against Mt Vernon and Austintown-Fitch took on Youngstown Boardman on Jan. 9 at Austintown-Fitch High School.

Newport denies Middletown’s challenge

Newport notched a win against Middletown 55-42 on Jan. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Middletown faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick.

Park Hills Covington Catholic exhales after close call with Liberty Township Lakota East

Park Hills Covington Catholic topped Liberty Township Lakota East 60-59 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 14.

Park Hills Covington Catholic opened with a 13-10 advantage over Liberty Township Lakota East through the first quarter.

The Colonels fought to a 33-21 half margin at the Thunderhawks’ expense.

Liberty Township Lakota East drew within 47-37 in the third quarter.

The Colonels enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Thunderhawks’ 22-13 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against West Chester Lakota West.

Pickerington Central pockets slim win over Lima

Pickerington Central posted a narrow 49-46 win over Lima at Pickerington high school Central on Jan. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Pickerington Central faced off against Lancaster and Lima took on Huber Heights Wayne on Jan. 9 at Lima High School.

Rocky River Lutheran West records thin win against Huber Heights Wayne

Rocky River Lutheran West finally found a way to top Huber Heights Wayne 42-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 14.

Recently on Jan. 9, Huber Heights Wayne squared off with Lima in a basketball game.

Russia crushes Antwerp

Russia raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 66-36 win over Antwerp in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 14.

The first quarter gave Russia a 13-7 lead over Antwerp.

The Raiders fought to a 33-14 intermission margin at the Archers’ expense.

Russia thundered to a 53-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-8 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Russia faced off against New Bremen and Antwerp took on Convoy Crestview on Jan. 6 at Antwerp High School.

Sycamore Mohawk takes down Fort Loramie

Sycamore Mohawk dominated Fort Loramie 45-21 at Fort Loramie High on Jan. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Sycamore Mohawk a 14-5 lead over Fort Loramie.

The Warriors’ shooting darted in front for a 19-8 lead over the Redskins at halftime.

Sycamore Mohawk charged to a 35-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-8 edge.

Recently on Jan. 9, Fort Loramie squared off with Houston in a basketball game.

Toledo Christian tacks win on Minster

Toledo Christian’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Minster 65-42 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 14.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Minster faced off against Ottoville and Toledo Christian took on Oregon Cardinal Stritch on Jan. 6 at Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School.

Union Cooper’s speedy start jolts Cincinnati Hills Christian

Union Cooper scored early and often in a 79-63 win over Cincinnati Hills Christian in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 14.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Cincinnati Hills Christian faced off against St Bernard Roger Bacon.

Willoughby South claims tight victory against Hunting Valley University

Willoughby South topped Hunting Valley University 66-59 in a tough tilt on Jan. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Hunting Valley University faced off against Chardon NDCL and Willoughby South took on Warren Harding on Jan. 9 at Warren G. Harding High School.

