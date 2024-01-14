COLUMBUS — Listed here are Saturday’s Ohio high school boys basketball results from across the state.

Only games reported to the Scorestream app are included in this roundup.

Alliance carves slim margin over Massillon

Alliance topped Massillon 69-66 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Massillon faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Alliance took on Beloit West Branch on Jan. 5 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Archbold prevails over Hicksville

Archbold’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hicksville 57-36 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

The first quarter gave Archbold a 13-10 lead over Hicksville.

The Blue Streaks fought to a 28-18 halftime margin at the Aces’ expense.

Archbold stormed to a 43-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Streaks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-10 edge.

Last season, Archbold and Hicksville faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Archbold High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Archbold faced off against Toledo Waite.

Batavia earns solid win over Cincinnati Madeira

Batavia eventually beat Cincinnati Madeira 55-43 on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Recently on Jan. 6, Batavia squared off with Williamsburg in a basketball game.

Fort Jennings comes up short in matchup with Bluffton

Bluffton pushed past Fort Jennings for a 75-58 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Fort Jennings High on Jan. 13.

Last season, Bluffton and Fort Jennings squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Bluffton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Fort Jennings faced off against Columbus Grove and Bluffton took on Van Buren on Jan. 6 at Bluffton High School.

An early bolt powers Brice New Hope Christian past Franklin Furnace Green

Brice New Hope Christian collected a 75-61 victory over Franklin Furnace Green for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Franklin Furnace Green High on Jan. 13.

Last season, Franklin Furnace Green and Brice New Hope Christian squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Brice New Hope Christian Academy.

Recently on Jan. 2, Franklin Furnace Green squared off with Crown City South Gallia in a basketball game.

Brookville defeats West Alexandria Twin Valley South

Brookville earned a convincing 80-52 win over West Alexandria Twin Valley South at Brookville High on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Brookville and West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Brookville faced off against Dayton Oakwood and West Alexandria Twin Valley South took on New Paris National Trail on Jan. 5 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

Bucyrus earns solid win over Morral Ridgedale

Bucyrus knocked off Morral Ridgedale 69-57 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 13.

Last time Bucyrus and Morral Ridgedale played in a 71-63 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Columbus Tree of Life Christian and Bucyrus took on Carey on Jan. 6 at Carey High School.

Canton GlenOak tops Canton Central Catholic

Canton GlenOak grabbed a 76-60 victory at the expense of Canton Central Catholic in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last time Canton GlenOak and Canton Central Catholic played in a 45-33 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Akron Coventry and Canton GlenOak took on Uniontown Green on Jan. 9 at Canton GlenOak High School.

Centerburg overcomes Cardington-Lincoln in seat-squirming affair

Centerburg topped Cardington-Lincoln 69-62 in a tough tilt on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Loudonville.

Chillicothe Southeastern survives for narrow win over Bainbridge Paint Valley

Chillicothe Southeastern posted a narrow 44-43 win over Bainbridge Paint Valley on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Chillicothe Southeastern faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Lynchburg-Clay and Chillicothe Southeastern took on Portsmouth Clay on Dec. 29 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

Chillicothe Unioto tops Piketon

Chillicothe Unioto unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Piketon 74-39 Saturday during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

Last time Chillicothe Unioto and Piketon played in a 65-55 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Piketon took on Chillicothe Huntington on Jan. 5 at Piketon High School.

Chillicothe Huntington comes up short in matchup with Chillicothe Zane Trace

Chillicothe Zane Trace eventually beat Chillicothe Huntington 62-47 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 13.

Last season, Chillicothe Zane Trace and Chillicothe Huntington squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Washington Court House Miami Trace and Chillicothe Huntington took on Piketon on Jan. 5 at Piketon High School.

Cincinnati Aiken slips past Hamilton Ross

Cincinnati Aiken topped Hamilton Ross 61-57 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Hamilton Ross faced off against Cincinnati Anderson.

Cincinnati Anderson routs Harrison

Cincinnati Anderson handled Harrison 66-29 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last season, Cincinnati Anderson and Harrison faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Harrison faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and Cincinnati Anderson took on Hamilton Ross on Jan. 6 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Cincinnati West Clermont takes down New Richmond

Cincinnati West Clermont dismissed New Richmond by a 78-40 count at Cincinnati West Clermont High on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 9, Cincinnati West Clermont squared off with Cincinnati Mt Healthy in a basketball game.

Clayton Northmont tacks win on Vandalia Butler

Clayton Northmont handled Vandalia Butler 74-41 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last season, Clayton Northmont and Vandalia Butler faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Vandalia Butler High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Clayton Northmont faced off against Sidney and Vandalia Butler took on Riverside Stebbins on Jan. 5 at Vandalia Butler High School.

Cleveland St. Ignatius outlasts Centerville in classic clash

Cleveland St. Ignatius outlasted Centerville 94-92 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 13. in an overtime thriller during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

Centerville started on steady ground by forging a 27-20 lead over Cleveland St. Ignatius at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Elks with a 39-34 lead over the Wildcats heading into the second quarter.

Centerville had a 54-53 edge on Cleveland St. Ignatius at the beginning of the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Wildcats and the Elks locked in a 72-72 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Cleveland St. Ignatius and Centerville locked in an 80-80 stalemate.

The Wildcats held on with a 14-12 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

Last season, Centerville and Cleveland St Ignatius faced off on March 19, 2022 at Cleveland Saint Ignatius High School.

In recent action on Jan. 7, Centerville faced off against Lakewood St Edward.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East tops New Orleans Newman

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East grabbed a 55-36 victory at the expense of New Orleans Newman in a Louisiana boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East faced off against Chardon NDCL.

Cleves Taylor collects victory over Oxford Talawanda

Cleves Taylor handed Oxford Talawanda a tough 57-41 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Cleves Taylor faced off against Hamilton Ross and Oxford Talawanda took on Germantown Valley View on Jan. 6 at Oxford Talawanda High School.

Coldwater earns solid win over Celina

Coldwater handed Celina a tough 43-33 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Celina High on Jan. 13.

Last time Coldwater and Celina played in a 57-37 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Celina faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Coldwater took on Elida on Jan. 6 at Coldwater High School.

Columbus Africentric posts win at Westerville South’s expense

Columbus Africentric handed Westerville South a tough 64-53 loss on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Columbus Africentric faced off against Columbus West and Westerville South took on Canal Winchester on Jan. 5 at Westerville South High School.

Columbus Bishop Watterson outlasts Marysville

Columbus Bishop Watterson collected a solid win over Marysville in a 54-43 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Marysville faced off against Columbus Centennial and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Caledonia River Valley on Jan. 6 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

Columbus Horizon secures a win over Columbus Patriot Prep

Columbus Horizon collected a solid win over Columbus Patriot Prep in a 62-43 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Columbus Horizon faced off against Utica and Columbus Patriot Prep took on Weirton Weir on Dec. 30 at Weirton Weir High School.

Convoy Crestview barely beats Cincinnati Purcell Marian

Convoy Crestview finally found a way to top Cincinnati Purcell Marian 78-71 on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-11 advantage over Convoy Crestview as the first quarter ended.

The Knights kept a 33-29 halftime margin at the Cavaliers’ expense.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian moved ahead of Convoy Crestview 52-51 to start the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Knights won the session and the game with a 27-19 performance.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Convoy Crestview faced off against Antwerp and Cincinnati Purcell Marian took on Cincinnati Seven Hills on Jan. 6 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

Dayton Dunbar survives for narrow win over Columbus Walnut Ridge

Dayton Dunbar topped Columbus Walnut Ridge 68-61 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Dayton Dunbar faced off against Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Columbus Walnut Ridge took on Columbus Marion-Franklin on Jan. 5 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

Dayton Oakwood overcomes Urbana in seat-squirming affair

Dayton Oakwood finally found a way to top Urbana 68-64 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Dayton Oakwood faced off against Brookville and Urbana took on London on Jan. 5 at London High School.

Delaware Berlin holds off Gahanna Columbus

Delaware Berlin posted a narrow 52-46 win over Gahanna Columbus in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Delaware Berlin faced off against Delaware and Gahanna Columbus took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Jan. 6 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School.

Dover sprints past Cuyahoga Falls

Dover grabbed a 51-34 victory at the expense of Cuyahoga Falls in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Dover faced off against New Albany.

Fairfield carves slim margin over Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

Fairfield posted a narrow 72-69 win over Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 13.

Recently on Jan. 5, Fairfield squared off with Mason in a basketball game.

Fayetteville-Perry records thin win against Cincinnati Riverview East

Fayetteville-Perry finally found a way to top Cincinnati Riverview East 51-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last time Cincinnati Riverview East and Fayetteville-Perry played in a 41-30 game on Feb. 22, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Fayetteville-Perry faced off against Ripley RULH and Cincinnati Riverview East took on Cincinnati Oyler on Jan. 9 at Cincinnati Oyler School.

Findlay earns stressful win over Ottawa-Glandorf

Findlay finally found a way to top Ottawa-Glandorf 49-47 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 13.

Ottawa-Glandorf showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-10 advantage over Findlay as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Titans with a 22-18 lead over the Trojans heading into the second quarter.

Findlay broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-35 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf.

The Trojans held on with a 13-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Findlay faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Findlay faced off against Sylvania Southview and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Liberty Center on Jan. 6 at Liberty Center High School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton claims victory against Harrod Allen East

Findlay Liberty-Benton knocked off Harrod Allen East 65-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Harrod Allen East faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Harrod Allen East faced off against North Baltimore and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Kenton on Jan. 6 at Kenton High School.

Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy pockets slim win over Kettering Alter

Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy topped Kettering Alter 72-71 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Recently on Jan. 5, Kettering Alter squared off with Dayton Carroll in a basketball game.

Frankfort Adena defeats Williamsport Westfall

Frankfort Adena controlled the action to earn an impressive 79-52 win against Williamsport Westfall in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Frankfort Adena opened with a 19-7 advantage over Williamsport Westfall through the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 45-17 half margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Frankfort Adena thundered to a 64-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 18-15 in the final quarter.

Last time Williamsport Westfall and Frankfort Adena played in a 43-42 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Frankfort Adena faced off against Hillsboro and Williamsport Westfall took on London Madison-Plains on Jan. 6 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

Franklin squeezes past Germantown Valley View

Franklin topped Germantown Valley View 64-55 in a tough tilt on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Franklin a 17-16 lead over Germantown Valley View.

The Wildcats fought to a 36-25 half margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Franklin thundered to a 52-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans narrowed the gap 20-12 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Franklin and Germantown Valley View faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Franklin High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Germantown Valley View faced off against Oxford Talawanda and Franklin took on Trenton Edgewood on Jan. 5 at Franklin High School.

Galion Northmor earns solid win over Fredericktown

Galion Northmor pushed past Fredericktown for a 64-46 win in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 13.

Last season, Fredericktown and Galion Northmor faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Galion Northmor High School.

Recently on Jan. 5, Galion Northmor squared off with Cardington-Lincoln in a basketball game.

Georgetown edges past Peebles in tough test

Georgetown topped Peebles 41-33 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

The first quarter gave Georgetown a 12-8 lead over Peebles.

The G-Men opened a small 16-12 gap over the Indians at the half.

Georgetown jumped to a 30-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 41-33.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Peebles faced off against Winchester Eastern and Georgetown took on Sabina East Clinton on Jan. 2 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

Glouster Trimble narrowly defeats Bidwell River Valley

Glouster Trimble notched a win against Bidwell River Valley 63-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Bidwell River Valley started on steady ground by forging an 18-14 lead over Glouster Trimble at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders moved ahead by earning a 30-29 advantage over the Tomcats at the end of the second quarter.

Glouster Trimble broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-43 lead over Bidwell River Valley.

The Tomcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-7 edge.

Granville collects victory over Newark Licking Valley

Granville collected a solid win over Newark Licking Valley in a 50-39 verdict on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Newark Licking Valley and Granville faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Granville faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Newark Licking Valley took on Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Jan. 6 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

Grove City Christian tacks win on Lancaster Fairfield Christian

Grove City Christian rolled past Lancaster Fairfield Christian for a comfortable 83-53 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Grove City Christian faced off against Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Lancaster Fairfield Christian took on Vincent Warren on Jan. 2 at Vincent Warren High School.

Haviland Wayne Trace pushes over Casstown Miami East

Haviland Wayne Trace pushed past Casstown Miami East for a 56-43 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Casstown Miami East faced off against Tipp City Bethel and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Defiance Ayersville on Jan. 5 at Defiance Ayersville.

Heath rides to cruise-control win over Newark Catholic

Heath raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 70-44 win over Newark Catholic for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Heath High on Jan. 13.

Last season, Heath and Newark Catholic squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Newark Catholic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Newark Catholic faced off against Hebron Lakewood.

Jackson Center dominates New Knoxville in convincing showing

Jackson Center dismissed New Knoxville by a 37-16 count during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 6, New Knoxville faced off against Houston and Jackson Center took on Troy Christian on Jan. 6 at Jackson Center High School.

Johnstown Northridge bests Johnstown

Johnstown Northridge unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Johnstown 64-36 Saturday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last season, Johnstown Northridge and Johnstown squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Johnstown High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Johnstown faced off against Utica.

Kalida earns narrow win over Defiance Tinora

Kalida posted a narrow 39-35 win over Defiance Tinora on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Kalida and Defiance Tinora played in a 67-37 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Kalida faced off against Lima Central Catholic and Defiance Tinora took on Hamler Patrick Henry on Jan. 6 at Defiance Tinora High School.

Kirtland squeezes past Eastlake North

Kirtland posted a narrow 52-49 win over Eastlake North on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Eastlake North and Kirtland faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Eastlake North High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Kirtland faced off against Orwell Grand Valley and Eastlake North took on Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph on Jan. 6 at Eastlake North High School.

Lakewood secures a win over Painesville Riverside

Lakewood grabbed a 69-59 victory at the expense of Painesville Riverside in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lakewood faced off against Lyndhurst Brush and Painesville Riverside took on Mentor Lake Catholic on Jan. 5 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

Leipsic secures a win over Holgate

Leipsic grabbed a 69-55 victory at the expense of Holgate in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Leipsic faced off against Swanton and Holgate took on Pettisville on Jan. 4 at Pettisville High School.

Lewis Center Orange pockets slim win over Grove City

Lewis Center Orange posted a narrow 45-43 win over Grove City in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last time Lewis Center Orange and Grove City played in a 64-54 game on March 1, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Lewis Center Orange faced off against Upper Arlington and Grove City took on Pickerington North on Jan. 5 at Grove City High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake overwhelms West Liberty-Salem

Lewistown Indian Lake recorded a big victory over West Liberty-Salem 60-39 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against Springfield Shawnee and West Liberty-Salem took on De Graff Riverside on Jan. 6 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

Liberty Center holds off Paulding

Liberty Center finally found a way to top Paulding 43-39 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Liberty Center High on Jan. 13.

Last time Liberty Center and Paulding played in a 53-42 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Liberty Center faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Paulding took on Wauseon on Jan. 6 at Wauseon High School.

Lima Central Catholic dominates Lima Perry

Lima Central Catholic dismissed Lima Perry by a 61-36 count on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lima Central Catholic and Lima Perry squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Lima Perry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Defiance and Lima Perry took on Painesville Harvey on Jan. 9 at Painesville Harvey High School.

Lima Perry claims tight victory against Tallmadge

Lima Perry finally found a way to top Tallmadge 55-46 on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 9, Lima Perry squared off with Painesville Harvey in a basketball game.

Lima Temple Christian earns stressful win over Bellefontaine Calvary Christian

Lima Temple Christian posted a narrow 46-43 win over Bellefontaine Calvary Christian for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 13.

Last season, Lima Temple Christian and Bellefontaine Calvary Christian faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Lima Temple Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Lima Temple Christian faced off against Morral Ridgedale and Bellefontaine Calvary Christian took on Sidney Lehman on Jan. 2 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

Lore City Buckeye Trail earns solid win over Caldwell

Lore City Buckeye Trail collected a solid win over Caldwell in a 64-45 verdict on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Caldwell faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Lore City Buckeye Trail took on Bowerston Conotton Valley on Jan. 5 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

Louisville tops Peninsula Woodridge

Louisville knocked off Peninsula Woodridge 76-57 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 13.

Last time Louisville and Peninsula Woodridge played in a 65-50 game on Jan. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Louisville faced off against Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit.

Manchester barely beats Latham Western

Manchester posted a narrow 47-41 win over Latham Western in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 13.

Manchester opened with a 15-10 advantage over Latham Western through the first quarter.

The Greyhounds opened a close 27-17 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Latham Western climbed back to within 38-36.

The Greyhounds held on with a 9-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Latham Western and Manchester faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Latham Western High School.

Recently on Jan. 5, Latham Western squared off with Beaver Eastern in a basketball game.

Mansfield Christian takes advantage of early margin to defeat Danville

Mansfield Christian scored early and often in a 75-41 win over Danville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Danville faced off against Loudonville.

Maria Stein Marion Local holds off Van Wert

Maria Stein Marion Local posted a narrow 53-50 win over Van Wert at Van Wert High on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Van Wert squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Van Wert faced off against Van Wert Lincolnview and Maria Stein Marion Local took on St Henry on Jan. 5 at St Henry Saint Henry High School.

Marion Harding claims tight victory against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Marion Harding topped Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 59-51 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Marion Harding faced off against Ontario and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Berlin Hiland on Jan. 5 at Berlin Hiland High School.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley takes down Ada

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Ada 73-46 on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Ada faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Ada High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Lima Perry and Ada took on Bluffton on Jan. 5 at Bluffton High School.

Middlefield Cardinal escapes close call with Southington Chalker

Middlefield Cardinal topped Southington Chalker 49-47 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Burton Berkshire and Southington Chalker took on Columbiana Heartland on Jan. 6 at Southington Chalker High School.

Miller City pockets slim win over Van Wert Lincolnview

Miller City topped Van Wert Lincolnview 54-51 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 13.

Last season, Miller City and Van Wert Lincolnview faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Van Wert Lincolnview High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Miller City faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Van Wert Lincolnview took on Van Wert on Jan. 6 at Van Wert High School.

Racine Southern comes up short in matchup with New Boston Glenwood

New Boston Glenwood pushed past Racine Southern for a 55-39 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 2, New Boston Glenwood faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Racine Southern took on Stewart Federal Hocking on Jan. 5 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

New Bremen scores early, pulls away from Arcanum

New Bremen rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 61-34 win over Arcanum for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 13.

Last season, New Bremen and Arcanum squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Arcanum High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, New Bremen faced off against Russia and Arcanum took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Jan. 5 at Arcanum High School.

New Lexington earns solid win over KIPP Columbus

New Lexington notched a win against KIPP Columbus 50-36 at Kipp Columbus on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave New Lexington a 10-8 lead over KIPP Columbus.

The Panthers fought to a 21-16 halftime margin at the Jaguars’ expense.

New Lexington jumped to a 31-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-13 edge.

Last season, New Lexington and KIPP Columbus squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at New Lexington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, KIPP Columbus faced off against Cristo Rey Columbus and New Lexington took on McConnelsville Morgan on Jan. 5 at New Lexington High School.

Newton Falls barely beats Ravenna Southeast

Newton Falls posted a narrow 44-35 win over Ravenna Southeast for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Akron Springfield and Newton Falls took on Columbiana Crestview on Jan. 5 at Newton Falls High School.

Pandora-Gilboa routs Ottoville

Pandora-Gilboa dominated from start to finish in an imposing 63-40 win over Ottoville in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 13.

The first quarter gave Pandora-Gilboa a 15-8 lead over Ottoville.

The Rockets’ offense thundered in front for a 39-15 lead over the Big Green at the half.

Pandora-Gilboa steamrolled to a 53-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Big Green narrowed the gap 12-10 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last time Ottoville and Pandora-Gilboa played in a 52-35 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Miller City and Ottoville took on Minster on Jan. 6 at Minster High School.

Pataskala Licking Heights thwarts Zanesville’s quest

Pataskala Licking Heights eventually beat Zanesville 63-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Zanesville squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Zanesville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Zanesville faced off against New Philadelphia and Pataskala Licking Heights took on Granville on Jan. 6 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

Plain City Shekinah Christian narrowly defeats West Jefferson

Plain City Shekinah Christian knocked off West Jefferson 62-51 at West Jefferson High on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, West Jefferson and Plain City Shekinah Christian squared off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Plain City Shekinah Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, West Jefferson faced off against Springfield Catholic Central and Plain City Shekinah Christian took on Mansfield St Peters on Jan. 6 at Plain City Shekinah Christian School.

Portsmouth sprints past Columbus Linden-Mckinley

Portsmouth grabbed a 62-47 victory at the expense of Columbus Linden-Mckinley during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Portsmouth faced off against Chesapeake and Columbus Linden-Mckinley took on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne on Jan. 6 at Columbus Linden-Mckinley Stem Academy.

Proctorville Fairland grinds out close victory over Dayton Northridge

Proctorville Fairland posted a narrow 52-49 win over Dayton Northridge in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Proctorville Fairland faced off against South Point and Dayton Northridge took on West Milton Milton-Union on Jan. 5 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Raceland outlasts Lucasville Valley

Raceland eventually beat Lucasville Valley 87-70 in a Kentucky boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Raceland faced off against Coal Grove and Lucasville Valley took on Minford on Jan. 5 at Minford High School.

Cory-Rawson earns narrow win over Vanlue

Cory-Rawson topped Vanlue 42-38 in a tough tilt on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Cory-Rawson and Vanlue squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Cory-Rawson High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Vanlue faced off against Waynesfield-Goshen and Cory-Rawson took on Arcadia on Jan. 6 at Arcadia High School.

Rockford Parkway survives for narrow win over Botkins

Rockford Parkway topped Botkins 43-39 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last time Botkins and Rockford Parkway played in a 47-40 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Botkins faced off against Fort Recovery and Rockford Parkway took on Minster on Jan. 5 at Rockford Parkway High School.

Russell exhales after close call with Wheelersburg

Russell posted a narrow 66-59 win over Wheelersburg at Wheelersburg High on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Wheelersburg faced off against South Webster and Russell took on Ironton on Jan. 6 at Russell High School.

Sandusky slips past Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky posted a narrow 66-63 win over Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky High on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Sandusky and Tiffin Columbian played in a 82-68 game on Jan. 21, 2022.

Recently on Jan. 6, Tiffin Columbian squared off with Willard in a basketball game.

Seaman North Adams tops Chesapeake

Seaman North Adams eventually beat Chesapeake 59-43 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 13.

The first quarter gave Seaman North Adams an 18-12 lead over Chesapeake.

The Green Devils’ shooting jumped in front for a 33-22 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Seaman North Adams charged to a 51-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Green Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Panthers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Seaman North Adams faced off against Peebles and Chesapeake took on Portsmouth on Jan. 5 at Portsmouth High School.

Sebring edges past Leetonia in tough test

Sebring topped Leetonia 39-38 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Leetonia High on Jan. 13.

Sebring opened with a 19-15 advantage over Leetonia through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 25-19 advantage at intermission over the Bears.

Leetonia responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 31-28.

The Trojans chalked up this decision in spite of the Bears’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last time Sebring and Leetonia played in a 59-24 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Leetonia faced off against Columbiana and Sebring took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Jan. 9 at Sebring McKinley High School.

Shadyside earns narrow win over Bellaire

Shadyside topped Bellaire 59-54 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last season, Shadyside and Bellaire faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Shadyside High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Shadyside faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Bellaire took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Jan. 5 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

Sidney Lehman delivers statement win over Houston

Sidney Lehman dismissed Houston by a 68-33 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Houston faced off against New Knoxville and Sidney Lehman took on Troy Christian on Jan. 5 at Troy Christian High School.

South Point dominates Mowrystown Whiteoak

South Point recorded a big victory over Mowrystown Whiteoak 77-38 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

South Point opened with a 20-8 advantage over Mowrystown Whiteoak through the first quarter.

The Pointers’ shooting roared in front for a 50-20 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

South Point charged to a 65-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pointers held on with a 12-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time South Point and Mowrystown Whiteoak played in a 75-44 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie and South Point took on Proctorville Fairland on Jan. 5 at South Point High School.

South Webster narrowly defeats Stewart Federal Hocking

South Webster handed Stewart Federal Hocking a tough 63-47 loss on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave South Webster a 24-22 lead over Stewart Federal Hocking.

The Jeeps registered a 32-25 advantage at intermission over the Lancers.

South Webster moved to a 48-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Jeeps held on with a 15-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Stewart Federal Hocking faced off against Racine Southern and South Webster took on Minford on Jan. 9 at Minford High School.

Spencerville earns solid win over Lima Bath

Spencerville grabbed a 52-35 victory at the expense of Lima Bath in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last season, Spencerville and Lima Bath faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Lima Bath faced off against Kenton and Spencerville took on Leipsic on Jan. 5 at Spencerville High School.

Springfield grinds out close victory over Dayton Marshall

Springfield posted a narrow 39-33 win over Dayton Marshall on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Springfield Greenon crushes Springfield Northwestern

Springfield Greenon dominated Springfield Northwestern 58-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Springfield Greenon faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and Springfield Northwestern took on Richwood North Union on Jan. 5 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

St. Henry overcomes Versailles in seat-squirming affair

St. Henry finally found a way to top Versailles 70-62 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 13.

Last season, St Henry and Versailles squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Versailles High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Versailles faced off against St Marys and St Henry took on Anna on Jan. 6 at Anna High School.

Tiffin Calvert earns stressful win over Clyde

Tiffin Calvert finally found a way to top Clyde 63-55 on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Clyde squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Clyde High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Old Fort and Clyde took on Tiffin Columbian on Jan. 4 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

Trotwood-Madison prevails over Dayton Belmont

Trotwood-Madison dominated from start to finish in an imposing 88-61 win over Dayton Belmont for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Trotwood-Madison High on Jan. 13.

Last season, Trotwood-Madison and Dayton Belmont faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Dayton Belmont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Trotwood-Madison faced off against Dayton Meadowdale and Dayton Belmont took on New Madison Tri-Village on Jan. 6 at Dayton Belmont High School.

Uniontown Lake escapes close call with Euclid

Uniontown Lake topped Euclid 47-46 in a tough tilt at Uniontown Lake High on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 16-16 tie through the first quarter.

The Panthers had a 25-22 edge on the Blue Streaks at the beginning of the third quarter.

The scoreboard showed Euclid with a 37-34 lead over Uniontown Lake heading into the third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Blue Streaks, as they climbed out of a hole with a 47-46 scoring margin.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Uniontown Lake faced off against Canton GlenOak and Euclid took on Mentor on Jan. 5 at Mentor High School.

Upper Sandusky tops Kenton

It was a tough night for Kenton which was overmatched by Upper Sandusky in this 66-40 verdict.

Last season, Kenton and Upper Sandusky faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Kenton High School.

Recently on Jan. 6, Kenton squared off with Findlay Liberty-Benton in a basketball game.

Van Buren overcomes Dola Hardin Northern in seat-squirming affair

Van Buren posted a narrow 48-44 win over Dola Hardin Northern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last season, Van Buren and Dola Hardin Northern faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Van Buren High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Waynesfield-Goshen and Van Buren took on Bluffton on Jan. 6 at Bluffton High School.

Wauseon holds off Defiance

Wauseon posted a narrow 41-40 win over Defiance in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Wauseon opened with an 8-4 advantage over Defiance through the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked an 18-18 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Wauseon and Defiance locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-5 edge.

Last time Defiance and Wauseon played in a 61-38 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Wauseon faced off against Paulding and Defiance took on Lima Central Catholic on Jan. 6 at Defiance High School.

Weirton Madonna takes down Wintersville Jefferson Christian

Weirton Madonna’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Wintersville Jefferson Christian 90-61 in West Virginia boys basketball on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Weirton Madonna faced off against Coshocton.

West Union records thin win against Portsmouth Clay

West Union posted a narrow 54-48 win over Portsmouth Clay in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Portsmouth Clay, as it began with an 8-7 edge over West Union through the end of the first quarter.

The Dragons’ shooting jumped in front for a 24-16 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

West Union moved to a 39-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers narrowed the gap 19-15 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last time West Union and Portsmouth Clay played in a 54-51 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 6, Portsmouth Clay squared off with Ripley RULH in a basketball game.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley exhales after close call with Ripley RULH

Willow Wood Symmes Valley posted a narrow 53-50 win over Ripley RULH in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 13.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley opened with a 15-11 advantage over Ripley RULH through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Blue Jays with a 28-25 lead over the Vikings heading into the second quarter.

Ripley RULH moved ahead by earning a 41-39 advantage over Willow Wood Symmes Valley at the end of the third quarter.

It took a 14-9 rally, but the Vikings were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Ripley RULH faced off against Portsmouth Clay and Willow Wood Symmes Valley took on Oak Hill on Jan. 5 at Oak Hill High School.

Winchester Eastern earns narrow win over Blanchester

Winchester Eastern posted a narrow 45-44 win over Blanchester during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Blanchester, as it began with a 10-9 edge over Winchester Eastern through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 20-16 advantage over the Warriors at the half.

Blanchester moved ahead by earning a 34-31 advantage over Winchester Eastern at the end of the third quarter.

The Warriors pulled off a stirring 14-10 final quarter to trip the Wildcats.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Winchester Eastern faced off against Peebles and Blanchester took on East Canton on Jan. 5 at Blanchester High School.

Wintersville Indian Creek races in front to defeat Richmond Edison

Wintersville Indian Creek took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Richmond Edison 55-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and Richmond Edison faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Richmond Edison High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Richmond Edison faced off against Bridgeport and Wintersville Indian Creek took on Belmont Union Local on Jan. 5 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Xenia Legacy Christian earns solid win over Tipp City Bethel

Xenia Legacy Christian eventually beat Tipp City Bethel 66-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 21-8 advantage over Tipp City Bethel through the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense charged in front for a 41-19 lead over the Bees at halftime.

Xenia Legacy Christian breathed fire to a 56-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 22-10 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Xenia Legacy Christian faced off against Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Tipp City Bethel took on Casstown Miami East on Jan. 5 at Casstown Miami East High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.