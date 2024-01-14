Tuscarawas Central Catholic collected a solid win over Loudonville in a 51-34 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 14.

Tuscarawas Central Catholic thundered in front of Loudonville 21-5 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Redbirds inched back to a 30-18 deficit.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Loudonville made it 40-29.

The Saints got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-5 edge.

Recently on Jan. 8, Loudonville squared off with Cardington-Lincoln in a basketball game.

