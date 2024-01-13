WOOSTER — The Generals flexed their muscles again.

Wooster’s girls won their sixth straight Ohio Cardinal Conference team title and the boys claimed their third in a row at the conference meet at Ellen Shapiro Natatorium.

The Wooster girls have won 17 of 21 OCC titles. The boys have captured 18 of 21 crowns.

On the girls side, Wooster piled up 502 points. Lexington (390) was second and Ashland (371) was third. Mount Vernon (262), New Philadelphia (192), Madison (145) and Mansfield Senior (121) rounded out the field.

The boys title chase was more competitive. Wooster had 491, followed by Lexington (439) and Ashland (307). Mount Vernon (253), Madison (197), New Philadelphia (176) and Mansfield Senior (126) rounded it out.

The Ashland girls had a solid showing as Jenna Hartson, Mackie Parsons and Madi Meeting each won an individual event. Hartson won the 50 yard freestyle in 25.83, while Parsons took gold in the 100 butterfly (1:04.08) and Meeting won the 100 backstroke (1:01.47).

Reise Stewart joined Hartson, Parsons and Meeting to win the 200 medley relay. The quartet finished in 1:55.37.

The Lexington foursome of Joe Hathaway, Ivan Prykhodko, Trey Nickoli and Oden Bell won the boys 200 medley relay in 1:42.19. Prykhodko also won the 100 breaststroke in 59.64.

Ashland’s Owen Lemon won the boys diving competition Friday with a score of 395.45.

Wooster’s Alessandra Gerber and Piper Udell shared the OCC girls Swimmer of the Year award. Gerber won the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke and was a member of Wooster’s winning 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay teams. Udell won the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle and joined Gerber on the winning 200 and 400 free relay teams.

The boys Swimmer of the Year award went to Wooster’s Gabe Bosler-Kilmer and Andrei Dordea. Bosler-Kilmer won the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke while Dordea won the 50 free and the 100 free. Both were members of Wooster’s record-setting 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Wooster’s Chris Matthew was selected the conference Coach of the Year.