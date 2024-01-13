Reynoldsburg topped Hiland 55-46 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Reynoldsburg opened with an 18-16 advantage over Hiland through the first quarter.

The Raiders’ offense moved in front for a 31-29 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Reynoldsburg moved to a 40-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-11 edge.

