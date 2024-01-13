MANSFIELD — Natural snowfall and frigid temperatures created a wintry wonderland for local skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts Saturday.

A combination of natural and machine-made snow provided favorable conditions on the slopes at Snow Trails, 3100 Possum Run Road.

Folks are urged to use caution while outdoors, as Winter Storm Gerri continues to send high winds and chilling cold across north central Ohio.

Visit Snow Trails’ website for the latest updates on operating hours, slope conditions and more.