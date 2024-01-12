Phyllis C. Gould (Wertz) passed away on January 7, 2024 at UH Samaritan Hospital.

Born in Ashland, OH on May 29, 1938 to Denton and Beatrice (Carver) Wertz. She was a graduate of Ashland High School Class of 1956. Phyllis married Kenneth E. Gould Jr. and they shared 66 years of marriage together. She loved to cook, decorate cakes, connect with her Trinity Lutheran church family, play cards, go camping, and most of all she loved to spend time with her family. She would do anything she could to encourage family gatherings. Phyllis retired at the age of 79 from Ashland City Schools kitchen.

Surviving are her husband, three daughters: Deb (David) Heller, Diane (Paul) Cawood, Sandy (Jon) Burkholder, son-in-law Wayne Koberstein, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her brother Ralph (Carol) Wertz.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Martha Koberstein on September 25, 2023.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 at 11:00am at Trinity Lutheran Church (18 East North St , Jeromesville,) with Pastor Jerry Rhea officiating. Friends may visit with the family beginning at 10:00am. Everyone is welcome to join the family for lunch in the fellowship hall after the service. There will be a private family burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville at a separate time.

Memorial contributions may be given in Phyllis’ name to Pathfinder Farms. 846 Co. Rd. 30A, Ashland, OH 44805 or online at https://pathfinderfarms.square.site/product/memorial-donation-in-honor-of-phyllis-charlotte-gould/21

Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville assisted the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.fickesfuneralhome.com.

