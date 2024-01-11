Mary Kochendoerfer Denslow, 89, left us to cherish her memory on January 6th 2024 of natural causes in the home of her family.

Mary led a full and interesting life. She was one of the first woman newspaper editors for The Gazette Publishing Company in Ohio. She decided to explore early retirement and quickly realized that she was not cut out for so much time on her hands. She pursued a career in real estate. Both as a salesperson and an investor. Looking for a more stable income, she joined the firm of Tone, Grubbe, McGory and Vermeeren for the next 32 years. Leaving “The Firm” for her was like leaving part of her family behind. She thought of Barry, Pete, Dick and Margie with fondness until her death. This fondness included the honorary member of the firm, Ben.

Left Behind to cherish her memory are sisters Marge (Jim) McGue and Katherine Spence. Nieces and caregivers Theresa (Cliff) Peters and Dianna (Barry Bundy) Wettrich. Other nieces and nephews include Michael (Sue) Wettrich, Philip “Bubba” (Vicki) Wettrich, Kelli Burroughs Stump, Kerri Burroughs Johnson, Michelle Luker and Thomas Kochendoerfer. A special acknowledgment to Cliff Peters (affectionately known to Mary as Cliffie) for being a daily companion and caregiver.

Our family will miss it’s most colorful and generous member. She was a patient instructor and taught all of her nieces and nephews how to water ski and sail. She made sure to share her love of Lake Erie with them all the while sharing their family history.

Per Mary’s wishes, there will be no services. If you would like to remember Mary, she would want you to plant a flowering tree or bush to remember her for years to come.

Funeral Home: Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.

Website: info@wernergompf.com