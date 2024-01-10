Sandra Kay Will, age 86, passed away, Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby, surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 29, 1937, in Bucyrus to Paul and Florence (Dodge) Boudinot, she was a Shelby resident all of her life. After graduating high school, Sandra worked as an office employee, but spent most of her time being a loving wife and mother to her family. In her free time, she enjoyed being outdoors camping and going on adventurous vacations with her family. Sandra and her husband rode across the country on a motorcycle, visiting numerous states, including Alaska and California during the Olympics in 1984. Sandra was a very talented seamstress and loved helping her friends and family with various clothing projects, drapes and even wedding dresses. Above all else, Sandra was an incredibly devoted wife, mother, friend, and neighbor, and was always giving back to her community.

She is survived by her children; Carrie (Leon) Diebler of Bucyrus, Lucy (David) McPeek of Shelby, James (Denise) Will of Willard, and Glenda Engel of Galena, two siblings; Noreen (Bill) Zehner of Shelby, and Linda (Dick) Troxel of Marietta, GA, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her beloved cousins and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James S. Will whom she married on September 6, 1958.

Friends may visit the First Presbyterian Church in Plymouth, Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at the church immediately following at 12:00 PM with a luncheon after. Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Sandra adored flowers, but those who wish to donate in her memory instead, may send memorial contributions to The First Presbyterian Church in Plymouth at 29 Plymouth St. Plymouth, OH 44865.

Online condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.

