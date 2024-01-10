COLUMBUS — The Ohio Natural Energy Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2024 scholarship program.

This program has awarded nearly 650 scholarships since 2007.

This $640,000 investment has assisted young Ohioans interested in pursuing careers in the natural gas and oil industry get an education.

Students can receive the $1,000 scholarship for a total of four years upon renewal. Applications are being accepted through March 1.

Scholarships are awarded to Ohio students interested in careers such as petroleum engineer, finance, equipment operator, mechanical engineer, welder and many more.

The scholarships can be used to attend an accredited college, university, technical or trade school and requires the student to maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or higher.

“We are thrilled to invest in the future of Ohio’s natural gas and oil industry,” said Bruce Tague, Executive Director of the Ohio Natural Energy Foundation.

“There are so many incredible opportunities available and this scholarship will support those who are interested in joining the men and women who keep the lights on across Ohio.

“Last year we were able to award 39 students a total of $39,000 in scholarships.”

Since 2007, the foundation has awarded 381 individual students a scholarship to pursue careers in the natural gas and oil industry.

These past winners have represented 59 different colleges, universities, technical or trade schools, and include 63 different majors, degrees, or certificate programs.

Anyone interested in applying for the scholarship or supporting the future of the natural gas industry can learn more here: https://www.ohionaturalenergy.org/scholarships.

About The Ohio Natural Energy Institute

The Ohio Natural Energy Institute is an organization of professionals who educate people about the essential energy that makes life better, specifically focusing on natural gas and oil production. In the community and in classrooms, we provide trusted, factual information through teacher workshops, first responder training, guest speaker programs, and more.

Engage with Ohio Natural Energy Institute via Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.