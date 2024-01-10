Miamisburg Dayton Christian handled West Alexandria Twin Valley South 83-47 in an impressive showing on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Miamisburg Dayton Christian and West Alexandria Twin Valley South played in a 60-47 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Waynesville and West Alexandria Twin Valley South took on Germantown Valley View on Dec. 29 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.