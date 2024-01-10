New Philadelphia topped Dover 32-26 in a tough tilt on Jan. 10 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with New Philadelphia and Dover settling for a 9-9 first-quarter knot.

The Tornadoes moved a slim margin over the Quakers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

New Philadelphia broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 25-18 lead over Dover.

The Tornadoes enjoyed an 8-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Dover faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Dover High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, New Philadelphia faced off against Mt Vernon and Dover took on New Concord Glenn on Dec. 28 at Dover High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.