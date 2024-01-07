Mt. Vernon unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off New Philadelphia 58-30 Saturday on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Mt. Vernon opened with a 11-10 advantage over New Philadelphia through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets opened a giant 29-14 gap over the Quakers at the half.

Mt. Vernon stormed to a 39-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets held on with a 19-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Mt Vernon faced off against Millersburg West Holmes and New Philadelphia took on Lexington on Dec. 23 at New Philadelphia High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.