Dover posted a narrow 44-43 win over New Concord Glenn in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Last season, New Concord Glenn and Dover squared off on Feb. 23, 2022 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Dover faced off against Steubenville and New Concord Glenn took on West Portsmouth West on Dec. 22 at West Portsmouth West High School.

