OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 10, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Austintown-Fitch records thin win against Youngstown Boardman

Austintown-Fitch finally found a way to top Youngstown Boardman 40-38 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 10.

Last season, Youngstown Boardman and Austintown-Fitch faced off on Feb. 11, 2023 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Austintown-Fitch faced off against Warren Harding and Youngstown Boardman took on Beloit West Branch on Jan. 6 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Belmont Union Local dominates Wheeling Central Catholic in convincing showing

Belmont Union Local rolled past Wheeling Central Catholic for a comfortable 63-39 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 10.

Belmont Union Local darted in front of Wheeling Central Catholic 10-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Jets opened a thin 28-21 gap over the Maroon Knights at the intermission.

Belmont Union Local darted to a 44-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-9 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Belmont Union Local faced off against Wheeling Linsly and Wheeling Central Catholic took on Shadyside on Jan. 6 at Shadyside High School.

Alliance Marlington comes up short in matchup with Beloit West Branch

Beloit West Branch pushed past Alliance Marlington for a 45-26 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 10.

Last season, Alliance Marlington and Beloit West Branch squared off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Alliance Marlington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Alliance Marlington faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Beloit West Branch took on Youngstown Boardman on Jan. 6 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Caldwell overcomes Sarahsville Shenandoah

Caldwell grabbed a 49-37 victory at the expense of Sarahsville Shenandoah on Jan. 10 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Sarahsville Shenandoah and Caldwell played in a 62-28 game on Jan. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Caldwell faced off against Cambridge and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Shadyside on Dec. 28 at Shadyside High School.

Canfield slips past Warren Howland

Canfield finally found a way to top Warren Howland 53-45 on Jan. 10 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Canfield and Warren Howland squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Canfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Warren Howland faced off against Uniontown Green and Canfield took on Youngstown Boardman on Jan. 3 at Canfield High School.

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian dominates Hamilton New Miami in convincing showing

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian dominated Hamilton New Miami 40-12 at Hamilton New Miami High on Jan. 10 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian faced off against Cincinnati North College Hill.

Cincinnati Oak Hills claims tight victory against Middletown

Cincinnati Oak Hills topped Middletown 31-25 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 10.

Last season, Cincinnati Oak Hills and Middletown squared off on Feb. 2, 2022 at Middletown High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Middletown faced off against West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on Fairfield on Jan. 6 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

Cincinnati Seven Hills dominates St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

Cincinnati Seven Hills dominated St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 54-15 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 10.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Cincinnati Seven Hills faced off against Fairfield Cincinnati Christian.

Cincinnati Wyoming squeezes past Cincinnati Madeira

Cincinnati Wyoming finally found a way to top Cincinnati Madeira 40-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 10.

Last time Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Wyoming played in a 51-31 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Cincinnati Finneytown and Cincinnati Madeira took on Cincinnati Deer Park on Jan. 6 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

Columbus Bishop Ready pockets slim win over Richwood North Union

Columbus Bishop Ready finally found a way to top Richwood North Union 56-53 at Columbus Bishop Ready on Jan. 10 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Richwood North Union and Columbus Bishop Ready faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Richwood North Union High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Worthington Christian and Richwood North Union took on Springfield Northwestern on Jan. 6 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

Cortland Maplewood darts by Columbiana Heartland

Cortland Maplewood left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Columbiana Heartland from start to finish for a 63-32 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 10.

Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Columbiana Heartland faced off on Dec. 21, 2022 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Columbiana Heartland faced off against Richmond Edison and Cortland Maplewood took on Windham on Jan. 4 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

Dayton Chaminade Julienne slips past Hamilton Badin

Dayton Chaminade Julienne posted a narrow 54-53 win over Hamilton Badin in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 10.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Dayton Chaminade Julienne faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Hamilton Badin took on Kettering Alter on Jan. 6 at Hamilton Badin High School.

Duncan Falls Philo dominates McConnelsville Morgan

Duncan Falls Philo earned a convincing 57-27 win over McConnelsville Morgan in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 10.

Last season, Duncan Falls Philo and McConnelsville Morgan faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, McConnelsville Morgan faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Duncan Falls Philo took on Byesville Meadowbrook on Jan. 6 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

East Liverpool rides to cruise-control win over East Palestine

East Liverpool rolled past East Palestine for a comfortable 43-19 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 10.

Last time East Palestine and East Liverpool played in a 30-29 game on Feb. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 6, East Liverpool faced off against Carrollton and East Palestine took on Hanoverton United on Jan. 4 at East Palestine High School.

Fairfield dominates Cincinnati Sycamore

Fairfield handled Cincinnati Sycamore 50-30 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 10.

The first quarter gave Fairfield an 8-2 lead over Cincinnati Sycamore.

The Indians opened a lopsided 23-8 gap over the Aviators at the intermission.

Fairfield roared to a 36-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

Last time Fairfield and Cincinnati Sycamore played in a 41-37 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Fairfield faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Sycamore took on Mason on Jan. 6 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

Fairfield Cincinnati Christian earns solid win over Cincinnati North College Hill

Fairfield Cincinnati Christian eventually beat Cincinnati North College Hill 45-29 on Jan. 10 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Cincinnati North College Hill faced off against Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and Fairfield Cincinnati Christian took on Cincinnati Seven Hills on Jan. 6 at Fairfield Cincinnati Christian School.

Hillsboro bests Washington Court House Washington

Hillsboro dismissed Washington Court House Washington by a 74-46 count in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 10.

The first quarter gave Hillsboro a 28-18 lead over Washington Court House Washington.

The Indians opened a colossal 39-24 gap over the Blue Lions at the intermission.

Hillsboro pulled to a 56-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians held on with an 18-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Washington Court House Washington and Hillsboro faced off on Feb. 13, 2023 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Hillsboro faced off against Frankfort Adena and Washington Court House Washington took on Mowrystown Whiteoak on Dec. 27 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

Hudson Western Reserve dominates Louisville

Hudson Western Reserve earned a convincing 67-42 win over Louisville during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 10.

Last season, Hudson Western Reserve and Louisville faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Hudson Western Reserve Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Louisville faced off against Salem and Hudson Western Reserve took on Mineral Ridge on Jan. 6 at Hudson Western Reserve Academy.

Jackson secures a win over Greenfield McClain

Jackson eventually beat Greenfield McClain 43-25 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 10.

Jackson darted in front of Greenfield McClain 12-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Ironmen opened a narrow 19-13 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Jackson moved to a 30-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Ironmen got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-6 edge.

Last time Jackson and Greenfield McClain played in a 45-39 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 4, Jackson squared off with Piketon in a basketball game.

Lewis Center Olentangy overwhelms Dublin Jerome

Lewis Center Olentangy controlled the action to earn an impressive 57-36 win against Dublin Jerome in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 10.

Last season, Dublin Jerome and Lewis Center Olentangy faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Dublin Jerome High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Hilliard Darby and Dublin Jerome took on Delaware Berlin on Jan. 5 at Dublin Jerome High School.

Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas earns stressful win over Ravenna Southeast

Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas finally found a way to top Ravenna Southeast 47-46 at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas High on Jan. 10 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Ravenna Southeast and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

Recently on Jan. 4, Ravenna Southeast squared off with Warren Kennedy in a basketball game.

Magnolia Sandy Valley barely beats East Canton

Magnolia Sandy Valley posted a narrow 37-35 win over East Canton at Magnolia Sandy Valley High on Jan. 10 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Magnolia Sandy Valley and East Canton faced off on Jan. 4, 2023 at East Canton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and East Canton took on Malvern on Jan. 6 at Malvern High School.

Mason prevails over Hamilton

Mason raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 65-14 win over Hamilton in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 10.

Last time Mason and Hamilton played in a 63-11 game on Dec. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Mason faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Hamilton took on Cincinnati Princeton on Jan. 6 at Hamilton High School.

Massillon Perry outlasts North Canton Hoover

Massillon Perry knocked off North Canton Hoover 51-32 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 10.

Last season, North Canton Hoover and Massillon Perry faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at North Canton Hoover High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Massillon Perry faced off against Massillon Jackson and North Canton Hoover took on Mayfield Village Mayfield on Jan. 6 at Mayfield Village Mayfield High School.

McArthur Vinton County outlasts Canal Fulton Northwest

McArthur Vinton County eventually beat Canal Fulton Northwest 50-36 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 10.

Recently on Jan. 4, McArthur Vinton County squared off with The Plains Athens in a basketball game.

Mowrystown Whiteoak squeezes past Chillicothe Huntington

Mowrystown Whiteoak topped Chillicothe Huntington 54-48 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Chillicothe Huntington High on Jan. 10.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Peebles.

New Concord Glenn claims victory against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley

New Concord Glenn notched a win against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 56-44 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 10.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Alliance Marlington and New Concord Glenn took on Crooksville on Jan. 6 at Crooksville High School.

New Philadelphia edges past Dover in tough test

New Philadelphia topped Dover 32-26 in a tough tilt on Jan. 10 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with New Philadelphia and Dover settling for a 9-9 first-quarter knot.

The Tornadoes moved a slim margin over the Quakers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

New Philadelphia broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 25-18 lead over Dover.

The Tornadoes enjoyed an 8-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Dover faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Dover High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, New Philadelphia faced off against Mt Vernon and Dover took on New Concord Glenn on Dec. 28 at Dover High School.

Peebles takes down Franklin Furnace Green

Peebles handled Franklin Furnace Green 49-20 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 10.

Last season, Peebles and Franklin Furnace Green squared off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Peebles High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Portsmouth Sciotoville East and Peebles took on Mowrystown Whiteoak on Jan. 4 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

Salem defeats Minerva

Salem dismissed Minerva by a 50-29 count on Jan. 10 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Minerva and Salem squared off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Salem High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Minerva faced off against Beloit West Branch and Salem took on Louisville on Jan. 6 at Louisville High School.

Sidney crushes Greenville

Sidney dismissed Greenville by a 43-21 count on Jan. 10 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Sidney and Greenville played in a 55-18 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Greenville faced off against Piqua and Sidney took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Jan. 6 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

South Charleston Southeastern denies North Lewisburg Triad’s challenge

South Charleston Southeastern notched a win against North Lewisburg Triad 49-31 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at South Charleston Southeastern High on Jan. 10.

In recent action on Dec. 28, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against Springfield Shawnee and North Lewisburg Triad took on De Graff Riverside on Jan. 4 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

Springboro holds off Kettering Fairmont

Springboro topped Kettering Fairmont 49-40 in a tough tilt on Jan. 10 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Springboro and Kettering Fairmont faced off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Kettering Fairmont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Clayton Northmont and Springboro took on Lebanon on Jan. 6 at Lebanon High School.

Springfield Greenon carves slim margin over Milford Center Fairbanks

Springfield Greenon finally found a way to top Milford Center Fairbanks 35-26 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 10.

Last time Milford Center Fairbanks and Springfield Greenon played in a 40-39 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Springfield Greenon faced off against Springfield Shawnee and Milford Center Fairbanks took on Jamestown Greeneview on Jan. 3 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

Strasburg routs Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

It was a tough night for Gnadenhutten Indian Valley which was overmatched by Strasburg in this 57-24 verdict.

Strasburg moved in front of Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ shooting roared in front for a 33-11 lead over the Braves at the half.

Strasburg pulled to a 53-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves closed the lead with a 7-4 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Strasburg and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Strasburg High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against West Lafayette Ridgewood and Strasburg took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Jan. 6 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

Sugarcreek Garaway prevails over Bowerston Conotton Valley

Sugarcreek Garaway dismissed Bowerston Conotton Valley by a 44-24 count for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Sugarcreek Garaway High on Jan. 10.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Bowerston Conotton Valley took on Richmond Edison on Jan. 3 at Richmond Edison High School.

Uhrichsville Claymont escapes Newcomerstown in thin win

Uhrichsville Claymont topped Newcomerstown 63-54 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 10.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Newcomerstown took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Jan. 6 at Newcomerstown High School.

Washington Court House Miami Trace earns stressful win over Chillicothe

Washington Court House Miami Trace topped Chillicothe 49-43 in a tough tilt at Washington Court House Miami Trace High on Jan. 10 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Chillicothe and Washington Court House Miami Trace squared off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off against Seaman North Adams and Chillicothe took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Jan. 3 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

West Jefferson squeezes past Cedarville

West Jefferson posted a narrow 44-39 win over Cedarville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 10.

Last season, Cedarville and West Jefferson squared off on Jan. 15, 2022 at Cedarville High School.

Recently on Jan. 2, West Jefferson squared off with Circleville in a basketball game.

Williamsburg delivers statement win over Manchester

Williamsburg’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Manchester 61-26 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 10.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Manchester faced off against Lynchburg-Clay.

