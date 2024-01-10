Bellefontaine pushed past Springfield Shawnee for a 49-39 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Bellefontaine jumped in front of Springfield Shawnee 14-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Chieftains’ offense jumped in front for a 23-17 lead over the Braves at the half.

Bellefontaine darted to a 34-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Chieftains held on with a 15-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bellefontaine and Springfield Shawnee faced off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Bellefontaine faced off against Xenia and Springfield Shawnee took on Plain City Alder on Dec. 30 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

