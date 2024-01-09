Izora Mae Gallaway, age 94, passed away early Tuesday Morning, Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Brethren Care Village Health Care Center of Ashland.

Born August 12, 1929, to David and Bessie (Faust) Rhodes in Richland County, OH. She had been an area resident for the majority of her life and was employed with the Shelby Mutual Insurance Company for many years. Izora met the love of her life, Dean Gallaway, and they were happily married on September 24, 1954 for over 42 years.

She had attended the McElroy Rd. Church of Christ in Mansfield. She enjoyed knitting, jigsaw puzzles and most of all she loved to spend time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Izora is survived by her two daughters, Terri Fox and Debbie (Jerry) Kissel both of Shelby; five grandchildren Amy (Chris) Baker, Zach (Tess) Fox, Andrew (Chelsea) Kissel, Jenny (Paul) Lykins, Skyler (Ashley) Fox; five great-grandchildren McKenna and Troy Baker, Harrison, Bennett, Mallory and Aleena Kissel, Nathan, Kayla and Colton Lykins, Asher and Eli Fox, Oliver and Violet Fox, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dean, her sister Marie Olsen, brother Ivan Rhodes, and son-in-law, Ernie Fox as well as many other close relatives and friends.

Friends may visit the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Friday, January 12, 2024, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held the next day, Saturday, January 13 at 11:00 AM with Dean Jackson of the McElroy Rd. Church of Christ officiating. Interment will be held in Oakland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the McElroy Rd. Church of Christ at 297 N McElroy Rd, Mansfield, OH 44905.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home: Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory

Website: barkdullfuneralhome.com