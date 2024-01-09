JEROMESVILLE — Hillsdale Local Schools kicked off the new year with a budget meeting, organizational meeting and its first regular school board meeting on Tuesday night.

The organizational meeting saw two new members sworn in to serve on the board.

Jon Burkholder (left) and Melinda Turk took their seats on the board on Jan. 9, 2024.

Jon Burkholder and Melinda Turk took their seats for the first board meeting of the year. They ran for the two seats left open by the departures of John Cutlip and Amy Jarvis.

Burkholder previously told Ashland Source his priorities are ensuring the district remains accountable and that students are taken care of. Turk hopes to provide a neutral perspective, and to gain an understanding of why the district runs the way it does.

The board also selected its president and vice president for 2024. It re-elected Vella King president, and Nicholas Atterholt as the vice president.

“It’s a privilege,” King told Ashland Source. “It’s an honor.”

She added the board has seen some challenges over the past couple years, between a new building, new superintendent and new treasurer.

Still, she said she looks forward to putting final touches on the building project this year. King added she’s excited to work with the new board members too.

Addressing the public

At Hillsdale’s last regular board meeting, a lengthy public comment section dominated the conversation.

Public commenters focused on two issues: claims of a problematic girls’ soccer team culture, and a board decision from June to cut the number of extended days for Mark Hoffman, a vocational agriculture teacher who works with the district’s Future Farmers of America group.

The board addressed both issues in a statement at the beginning of its regular meeting Tuesday night.

“First, the board’s attorney is reviewing all the documentation created or received involving the girls’ soccer coach to ensure proper procedures were followed and as for the ag teacher, the union for the certified staff has filed a grievance on Mr. Hoffman’s behalf,” King told attendees.

She said the matter of Mr. Hoffman’s days is “in arbitration,” and the board has been advised not to say anything until the issue is resolved. King emphasized the board couldn’t offer a resolution, but would listen to the public’s concerns.

Only one person, Justin Van Stee, stepped up to offer public comment. He thanked the board for taking action on the soccer team’s matter. He was one of the public commenters who brought allegations about the team culture to the last board meeting.

Other discussions

The board also saw lengthy discussions surrounding motions to approve the purchase of a nine passenger microbus and installing six cameras.

Atterholt, the board’s vice president, asked a slew of questions about the microbus purchase, which would cost $80,605. He wanted to know how it would be used, the other options considered and who would be able to drive it.

Turk, one of the new board members, suggested applying for a grant to cover part of the cost of the cameras’ installations.

The board approved both motions in 5-0 votes. It also approved a motion advising the superintendent and treasurer to look into a safety grant for the cameras’ cost.

The board entered executive session at 8:02 p.m. for employment and/or compensation. Its next meeting takes place on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.