Our dear mamaw, Margaret Rachel McReynolds, sadly passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2023, at the age of 78. Always there for us when we needed her, she had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community.

Margaret was born January 3, 1946, in Kettle Island, Kentucky, to the late Mildred (Brock) and James Hoskins. She began her working career at the Elyria plant of General Motors and they transferred to the Ontario plant from which she retired. Margaret had a big heart and could be a bit stubborn at times. She doted on her granddaughter, Taylor, who was her pride and joy. Margaret supported her at all her sporting events and was her biggest fan.

She is survived by her significant other, Brad Littleton; a daughter, Tamie McReynolds (Carlos Sanjur); granddaughter, Taylor Counts; Carlos’s sons, Ian and Keaton Sanjur; two sisters, Barbara (Randy) Barnes and Jewel (Tom) Wood; a brother, James (Bertha) Hoskins; two nieces, Chris (Lilia) Phillips and Michelle (Mark) Napier; two nephews, Sen. Rup (Beth) Phillips and Alex (Barbara) Hoskins; and a great-niece, Sophia Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph McReynolds in 2012; and son, Buddy McReynolds.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in Spencer Cemetery, Medina, Ohio.

